Player of the Year

Baylen Damhoff, Fulton

The 6-foot-6 junior center averaged 20.2 points per game and almost averaged a double-double for the season with 9.4 rebounds per game; he also added 1.6 blocked shots and 1.4 steals per game. He was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's Class 1A all-state first team and was an Illinois Associated Press second team pick for 1A as well as a unanimous selection to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's All-South Division squad.

First team

Landon Bull;Rockridge;Sophomore;Forward;An IBCA Class 2A All-State special mention selection as well as a first team All-Three Rivers West Division honoree, he averaged 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the 2A fourth-place state squad.

Brady Clark;Kewanee;Junior;Guard;A unanimous All-Three Rivers East Division first team selection, he became the 10th player in Boilermaker history to reach 1,000 career points and averaged 19.2 points, 6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.9 steals and a blocked shot per game.

Baylen Damhoff;Fulton;Junior;Center;Led the conference, regional champions and 1A sectional finalists with 20.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and also went over 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds this past season while helping the Steamers repeat as NUIC South champions.

Ethan Price;Fulton;Senior;Forward;Earned IBCA Class 1A All-State third team honors and was a unanimous first team All-Northwest Upstate Illini South Division pick, averaged 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the 1A sectional finalists.

Landon Sauer;Wethersfield;Junior;Forward;Named to the IBCA Class 1A All-State special mention squad as well as being a first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference pick, averaged a team-best 14.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game along with 2 assists, 1.5 steals and a block per contest.

Jase Whiteman;Rockridge;Senior;Guard;Earned IBCA and Illinois AP Class 2A second team All-State honors and was unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West, averaged 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the conference, regional, sectional and super-sectional champions.

Second team

Holland Anderson;Sherrard;Junior;Forward;Earned first team All-Three Rivers West honors and averaged team highs of 13 points and 5 rebounds along with 2 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the conference runners-up and 2A regional finalists.

Mason Heitzler;Annawan;Senior;Guard;A first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honoree, he led the LTC runners-up with 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game.

Caleb Naftzger;Erie-Prophetstown;Senior;Forward;Earned unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West honors, averaging 15.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the 2A regional finalists.

Gus Nedved;Orion;Junior;Guard/Forward;Named first team All-Three Rivers West with a team-best 13 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per contest.

Owen Relander;Mercer County;Senior;Guard/Forward;The first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference standout posted team highs of 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals along with 2.5 assists per game to help lead the Golden Eagles to the LTC regular season and tournament titles.

Jake Willems;Riverdale;Junior;Guard;The unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West Division standout led the 2A regional champions with 20.1 points and 5.1 rebounds to go with 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Honorable mention

Annawan: Brody Childs, so.; Tyler Palanos, sr.

Erie-Prophetstown: Michael Collins, sr.; Noah Wiseley, sr.

Fulton: Dom Kramer, so.; Reed Owen, sr.

Galva: Blake Stahl, fr.

Kewanee: Blaise Lewis, jr.; Catrelle Reed, so.

Mercer County: Lucas Collison, jr.; Colby Cox, jr.; Chase Olson, sr.

Morrison: Brenden Martin, jr.; Chase Newman, jr.

Orion: Trey Erdmann, sr.; Xayvor Winter, sr.

Ridgewood: Garrett Vincent, jr.

Riverdale: Ethan Kiddoo, sr.

Rockridge: Caleb Cunico, so.; Carson Klemme, jr.; Landon Wheatley, so.

Sherrard: Carter Brown, fr.; Jack Hatlestad, jr.; Aiden Switzer, jr.

Wethersfield: Dillon Horrie, jr.; Arthur Pratt, sr.; Zeb Rashid, so.