Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois boys basketball team

Player of the year: Coltin Quagliano, sr., Wethersfield
The four-year varsity standout was the lone unanimous selection to the Lincoln Trail Conference's first team. Quagliano, selected to the Class 1A Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first team, ended his prep basketball career as the leading scorer in both Wethersfield and LTC history with 2,219 points. This past season, the 6-foot standout averaged 20.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.9 steals per game. In a 61-48 win over Knoxville, Quagliano recorded the first triple-double of his career with 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. He helped the Geese finish the year with a 15-1 record.
First team
Name;School;Position;Year;Noteworthy
Connor Barnett;Fulton;Guard;Sr.;Unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West Division, all-state by IBCA, averaged 20 ppg., 4.8 rpg., 2.9 apg., 2.3 spg.
Will Dunlap;Orion;Forward;Sr.;Unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West Division, averaged 17 ppg., 11 rpg., 2 apg., 2 spg.
Ganon Greenman;Ridgewood;Guard;Sr.;First team All-Lincoln Trail Conference and all-state by IBCA, 27.5 ppg., 7 rpg., 2 apg., 2 spg., 1,743 career points
Nate Henry;Rockridge;Guard/Forward;Jr.;Unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West, all-state by IBCA, averaged 18 ppg., 7 rpg., 2 apg., surpassed 1,000 career points
Coltin Quagliano;Wethersfield;Guard;Sr.;Named all-state by IBCA for third consecutive season, registered 20.3 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 4.7 apg., 2.9 spg.
Jenson Whiteman;Rockridge;Guard;Sr.;Unanimous All-Three Rivers West first team, IBCA all-state special mention, collected 17 ppg., 6 rpg., 5 apg., 2 spg.
Second team
Name;School;Position;Year;Noteworthy
Mitchell Brooks;Ridgewood;Guard;Sr.;First team All-Lincoln Trail, IBCA all-state special mention, averaged 15.5 ppg., 3.5 apg., 3 rpg., 2 spg., 92% at foul line
Kolby Franks;Erie-Prophetstown;Guard;Jr.;First team All-Three Rivers East Division, averaged 13.8 ppg., 7.3 rpg., 2.2 apg.
Brady Hartman;Sherrard;Guard;Sr.;First team All-Three Rivers West Division, averaged 17.7 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 4.4 apg., 1.5 spg.
Brady Kelley;Wethersfield;Forward;Sr.;First team All-Lincoln Trail, IBCA all-state special mention, averaged 10.7 ppg., team-best 7.4 rpg. for LTC co-champions
Niko Powe;Kewanee;Guard;Jr.;Unanimous first team All-Three Rivers East, IBCA all-state special mention, collected 12.8 ppg., 4.8 rpg., 2.8 apg., 2 spg.
Brandon Stone;Riverdale;Guard;Jr.;Unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West, team-highs 22 ppg. and 9 rpg. along with 3 apg., 2 spg.
Honorable mention
Annawan: Reece Gripp, sr.; Mason Matney, jr.; Cohner Powers, sr.
Erie-Prophetstown: Dawson Haggard, sr.; Bryce Rosenow, sr.; Connor Sibley, jr.
Fulton: Brock Mason, jr.; Kyler Pessman, sr.; Ian Wiebenga, jr.
Galva: Cal Clucas, sr.; Tanner Lain, sr.
Kewanee: Brady Clark, fr.; Tayvian Taylor, sr.
Mercer County: Eli Hofmann, jr.; Owen Relander, so.
Morrison: Alex Anderson, jr.; Trey Stating, jr.
Orion: Adam Burgert, sr.; Josh Spranger, sr.; Cade Weiss, sr.
Ridgewood: Lucas Althaus, sr.; Lucas Kessinger, jr.
Riverale: Andrew Meloan, jr.; Kye Smeltzly, jr.
Rockridge: Jase Whiteman, so.
Sherrard: Will Franck, sr.