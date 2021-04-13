Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois boys basketball team

Player of the year: Coltin Quagliano, sr., Wethersfield

The four-year varsity standout was the lone unanimous selection to the Lincoln Trail Conference's first team. Quagliano, selected to the Class 1A Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first team, ended his prep basketball career as the leading scorer in both Wethersfield and LTC history with 2,219 points. This past season, the 6-foot standout averaged 20.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.9 steals per game. In a 61-48 win over Knoxville, Quagliano recorded the first triple-double of his career with 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. He helped the Geese finish the year with a 15-1 record.