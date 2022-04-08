Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois boys basketball teams

Player of the year: Nate Henry, sr., Rockridge

Named first team Illinois Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state in Class 2A as well as a unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West Division selection, Henry averaged 17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2 steals per game for the Rockets.

Scoring more than 1,500 points in his four-year varsity career, the Augustana College-bound Henry helped guide Rockridge to a 27-8 finish this past season that was capped with a fourth-place finish at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Champaign. Henry and the Rockets shared first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division along with their first regional, sectional and super-sectional trophies since their 2A state runner-up campaign of 2016.

First team

Name;School;Position;Year;Noteworthy

Baylen Damhoff;Fulton;Forward;So.;IBCA Class 1A second team all-state, unanimous first team all-Northwest Upstate Illini South, averaged 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks per game

Nate Henry;Rockridge;Forward;Sr.;IBCA and Illinois AP Class 2A first team all-state, unanimous All-Three Rivers West, averaged 17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2 steals per game

Lucas Kessinger;Ridgewood;Guard;Sr.;IBCA Class 1A special mention all-state, first team all-Lincoln Trail Conference, averaged 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4 assists per game

Niko Powe;Kewanee;Guard;Sr.;IBCA Class 2A third team all-state, unanimous first team all-Three Rivers East, averaged 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 3 assists per game for league champs

Brandon Stone;Riverdale;Guard;Sr.;AP Class 2A honorable mention all-state, IBCA special mention all-state, unanimous Three Rivers West, averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game

Chance Stropes;Orion;Center;Sr.;Unanimous all-Three Rivers West first team, averaged 18.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1 block per game

Second team

Name;School;Position;Year;Noteworthy

Brady Clark;Kewanee;Guard;So.;Second team all-Three Rivers East, averaged 15.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 steals per game, team-high 52 3s

Kolby Franks;Erie-Prophetstown;Guard;Sr.;Unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West, averaged 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2 assists per game

Josh Maher;Ridgewood;Guard;Sr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail Conference, averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1.4 assists per game

Andrew Meloan;Riverdale;Guard;Sr.;Honorable mention all-Three Rivers West, averaged 11.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals per game

Owen Relander;Mercer County;Guard;Jr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail, averaged team highs 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals along with 2.4 assists per tilt

Jase Whiteman;Rockridge;Guard;Jr.;Unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West, averaged 11 points, 2.5 steals, 2 rebounds for Class 2A Final Four squad

Honorable mention

Annawan: Mason Heitzler, jr.; Mason Matney, sr.

Erie-Prophetstown: Caleb Naftzger, jr.; Connor Sibley, sr.

Fulton: Jacob Jones, sr.; Brock Mason, sr.; Ethan Price, jr.; Ian Wiebenga, sr.

Galva: Cayden Morse, sr.

Kewanee: Will Bruno, sr.

Mercer County: Isaak Bigham, sr.; Lucas Collison, so.; Colby Cox, so.; Chase Olson, jr.

Morrison: Alex Anderson, sr.

Ridgewood: Aaron Gotthardt, sr.; Keagan Hixson, sr.

Riverdale: Zach Duke, sr.; Max Maring, sr.; Kye Smeltzly, sr.

Rockridge: Landon Bull, fr.; Carson Klemme, so.

Sherrard: Holland Anderson, so.; Clayton Matkovic, sr.; Jaylan Shelby, sr.

Wethersfield: Aimery Jackson, sr.

