First team
A.J. Becker, Maquoketa (captain)
Height, year: 6-3, senior
Quick hit: IPSWA Class 3A first team all-stater averaged team-high 19.6 points per game for 20-win Maquoketa. Becker, who finished his career with more than 1,000 points, was among the state leaders with his 89 made 3s (43.8 percent). He also earned all-substate and all-Wamac East accolades.
Caleb Delzell, Camanche
Height, year: 6-7, junior
Quick hit: IPSWA Class 2A second team all-state and all-RVC Elite team averaged 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and nearly five assists for Indians. He had 12 double-doubles and one triple-double for 20-win squad.
Kaidion Larson, Prince of Peace
Height, year: 6-0, senior
Quick hit: IPSWA Class 1A second team all-stater powered Irish to first state tournament in 25 years. The first team Tri-Rivers Conference performer averaged 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 50 percent.
Keaton Mitchell, Wapello
Height, year: 6-7, senior
Quick hit: The Division II Truman State signee was co-player of year in SEISC North Division and second team all-state choice in Class 2A by IPSWA. Facing double and triple teams, he averaged 20.4 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.
Macklin Shanahan, Maquoketa
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Quick hit: Considered the glue guy for the Cardinals, Shanahan was IPSWA third team all-stater and all-Wamac East. He was second on team in scoring (11.9 ppg.), first in rebounds (7.4), assists (122), steals (38) and blocks (26).
Cam Soenksen, Camanche
Height, year: 6-2, junior
Quick hit: Three-year starter was one of three players in 2A to average 20 points and compile more than 50 steals. Selected third team all-state by IPSWA and all-RVC Elite, Soenksen was ninth in his classification with 64 made 3s.
Second team
Kaleb Cornilsen, Easton Valley
Height, year: 6-3, sophomore
Key stats: Team-leading 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2 steals, 54 percent FGs, 71 percent FTs, second team Tri-Rivers East
Braeden Hoyer, Northeast
Height, year: 6-5, senior
Key stats: All-River Valley Conference Elite team, all-substate team in 2A, averaged 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 62.7 percent FGs
Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt
Height, year: 6-4, junior
Key stats: Class 3A all-substate team, second team all-Wamac East, averaged 13.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 steals, team-high 31 made 3s
Hunter Rickels, Calamus-Wheatland
Height, year: 5-10, senior
Key stats: 15.5 points, 5 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 3.3 steals, IPSWA Class 1A third team all-state, Tri-Rivers East player of year
Andrew Stewart, Tipton
Height, year: 6-1, senior
Key stats: All-River Valley Conference Elite team, all-substate team 2A, averaged 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, fourth in RVC with 61 made 3-pointers
Jared Townsend, Wilton
Height, year: 6-1, senior
Key stats: All-RVC South Division first team, all-substate team 2A, team-high 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, team-high 26 3s, 73 percent FTs
Honorable mention
BELLEVUE: Trey Daugherty, sr.; Trevor Hager, sr. BELLEVUE MARQUETTE: Danny Koos, sr.; Ethan Pfiffner, sr. CALAMUS-WHEATLAND: Kaden Schnede, so.; Josh Hein, sr.; Brant Boeckmann, sr. CAMANCHE: Carson Seeser, sr. CENTRAL DEWITT: Alex McAleer, jr.; Logan Paulsen, jr. DURANT: Easton Botkins, sr.; Joe Lilienthal, jr. EASTON VALLEY: Curtis Hartung, sr.; Nate Trenkamp, jr.; Cade Jargo, jr. LOUISA-MUSCATINE: Alex Yerington, sr. MAQUOKETA: Kane Kopp, sr.; Connor Becker, so. MIDLAND: Britan Martens, jr. NORTHEAST: Dawson Stoll, sr. NORTH CEDAR: Ethan Sahr, jr.; Keon McCullough, jr. PRINCE OF PEACE: Nathan Moeller, jr.; Patrick Mulholland, sr. TIPTON: Frank Bierman, jr.; Trent Pelzer, jr. WAPELLO: Caden Thomas, so. WEST LIBERTY: Seth Feldman, sr.; Gavin Chown, jr.