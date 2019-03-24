Try 3 months for $3
010819-DeWitt-Maquoketa-Boys-020

Maquoketa's A.J. Becker (21) works his way around Central DeWitt's Alex McAleer during a game earlier this season. Becker is the captain of the Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa team after averaging nearly 20 points per game. 

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

First team

A.J. Becker, Maquoketa (captain)

Height, year: 6-3, senior

Quick hit: IPSWA Class 3A first team all-stater averaged team-high 19.6 points per game for 20-win Maquoketa. Becker, who finished his career with more than 1,000 points, was among the state leaders with his 89 made 3s (43.8 percent). He also earned all-substate and all-Wamac East accolades.

Caleb Delzell, Camanche

Height, year: 6-7, junior

Quick hit: IPSWA Class 2A second team all-state and all-RVC Elite team averaged 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and nearly five assists for Indians. He had 12 double-doubles and one triple-double for 20-win squad. 

Kaidion Larson, Prince of Peace

Height, year: 6-0, senior

Quick hit: IPSWA Class 1A second team all-stater powered Irish to first state tournament in 25 years. The first team Tri-Rivers Conference performer averaged 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 50 percent.

Keaton Mitchell, Wapello

Height, year: 6-7, senior

Quick hit: The Division II Truman State signee was co-player of year in SEISC North Division and second team all-state choice in Class 2A by IPSWA. Facing double and triple teams, he averaged 20.4 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

Macklin Shanahan, Maquoketa

Height, year: 6-4, senior

Quick hit: Considered the glue guy for the Cardinals, Shanahan was IPSWA third team all-stater and all-Wamac East. He was second on team in scoring (11.9 ppg.), first in rebounds (7.4), assists (122), steals (38) and blocks (26).

Cam Soenksen, Camanche

Height, year: 6-2, junior

Quick hit: Three-year starter was one of three players in 2A to average 20 points and compile more than 50 steals. Selected third team all-state by IPSWA and all-RVC Elite, Soenksen was ninth in his classification with 64 made 3s. 

Second team

Kaleb Cornilsen, Easton Valley

Height, year: 6-3, sophomore

Key stats: Team-leading 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2 steals, 54 percent FGs, 71 percent FTs, second team Tri-Rivers East

Braeden Hoyer, Northeast

Height, year: 6-5, senior

Key stats: All-River Valley Conference Elite team, all-substate team in 2A, averaged 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 62.7 percent FGs

Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt

Height, year: 6-4, junior

Key stats: Class 3A all-substate team, second team all-Wamac East, averaged 13.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 steals, team-high 31 made 3s

Hunter Rickels, Calamus-Wheatland

Height, year: 5-10, senior

Key stats: 15.5 points, 5 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 3.3 steals, IPSWA Class 1A third team all-state, Tri-Rivers East player of year

Andrew Stewart, Tipton

Height, year: 6-1, senior

Key stats: All-River Valley Conference Elite team, all-substate team 2A, averaged 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, fourth in RVC with 61 made 3-pointers

Jared Townsend, Wilton

Height, year: 6-1, senior

Key stats: All-RVC South Division first team, all-substate team 2A, team-high 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, team-high 26 3s, 73 percent FTs

Honorable mention

BELLEVUE: Trey Daugherty, sr.; Trevor Hager, sr. BELLEVUE MARQUETTE: Danny Koos, sr.; Ethan Pfiffner, sr. CALAMUS-WHEATLAND: Kaden Schnede, so.; Josh Hein, sr.; Brant Boeckmann, sr. CAMANCHE: Carson Seeser, sr. CENTRAL DEWITT: Alex McAleer, jr.; Logan Paulsen, jr. DURANT: Easton Botkins, sr.; Joe Lilienthal, jr. EASTON VALLEY: Curtis Hartung, sr.; Nate Trenkamp, jr.; Cade Jargo, jr. LOUISA-MUSCATINE: Alex Yerington, sr. MAQUOKETA: Kane Kopp, sr.; Connor Becker, so. MIDLAND: Britan Martens, jr. NORTHEAST: Dawson Stoll, sr. NORTH CEDAR: Ethan Sahr, jr.; Keon McCullough, jr. PRINCE OF PEACE: Nathan Moeller, jr.; Patrick Mulholland, sr. TIPTON: Frank Bierman, jr.; Trent Pelzer, jr. WAPELLO: Caden Thomas, so. WEST LIBERTY: Seth Feldman, sr.; Gavin Chown, jr.

