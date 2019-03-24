Try 3 months for $3

First team

D.J. Carton, Bettendorf (captain)

Height, year: 6-2, senior

Honors/stats: Iowa Mr. Basketball, Iowa Gatorade Player of Year, MAC player of year, Class 4A all-substate, averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1.3 steals per game, 54.5 percent FGs, 70 percent FTs

Quick hit: The five-star recruit and Ohio State signee was among top 15 in Iowa Class 4A in scoring, rebounding and assists. The school's all-time scoring leader led Bulldogs to 21-win season, share of MAC title and No. 1 ranking at end of the regular season. 

Ty Anderson, North Scott

Height, year: 6-6, junior

Honors/stats: IPSWA Class 4A second team all-state, all-substate team, first team all-MAC, averaged 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks per game, 59 percent FGs, 76.6 percent FTs

Quick hit: Northern Iowa recruit was named to 4A all-tournament team at state after scoring 50 points and grabbing 25 rebounds in three games. The left-hander was third in MAC in rebounding and fourth in field goal percentage.

Deonte Billups, Moline

Height, year: 6-4, senior

Honors/stats: Illinois Class 4A Associated Press first team all-state, second team all-state by Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, first team all-Big Six, averaged 24.4 points, 9.2 rebounds per game

Quick hit: Billups, who steered the Maroons to a share of the Big Six crown, leaves as the school's all-time leading scorer. Still undecided on a college, Billups was part of 67 victories and two regional championships at Moline. 

Dylan Peeters, Assumption

Height, year: 6-7, senior

Honors/stats: IPSWA Class 3A second team all-state, all-substate team, first team all-MAC, averaged 17.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.7 steals, 3 blocks, 51.4 percent FGs, 75.2 percent FTs

Quick hit: Peeters was the only player in the MAC to be among the top five in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. The three-year starter, still undecided on a college, had a triple-double in a win over Burlington this year.

Keshawn Pegues, Davenport Central

Height, year: 6-4, senior

Honors/stats: IPSWA Class 4A second team all-state, all-substate team, first team all-MAC, averaged 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 52 percent FGs 

Quick hit: Helping the Blue Devils triple their win total from a season ago, Pegues was team's top scorer and rebounder. He had 21 points and 11 boards against eventual state runner-up Dubuque Senior in an early season win.

Cortaviaus Seales, North Scott

Height, year: 5-11, senior

Honors/stats: IPSWA Class 4A third team all-state, all-substate team, first team all-MAC, averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals, 45.8 percent FGs, 39.3 percent 3-pointers

Quick hit: The third of three Seales brothers to play for North Scott, he was leading scorer on a MAC title and state tournament squad. He had career-high 27 points in win over then state-ranked Davenport Central.

Second team

Carter Duwa, Pleasant Valley

Height, year: 6-0, senior

Quick hit: Three-year starter and first team all-MAC selection averaged team-high 14.3 points and buried 46 shots from beyond arc for 15-win Spartans. 

Brody Harding, Moline

Height, year: 5-10, senior

Quick hit: Signed to play baseball at University of Illinois, three-year starter averaged 11.8 points per game and was named first team all-Big Six. 

Sean Peeters, Assumption

Height, year: 6-4, junior

Quick hit: The first team all-MAC and 3A all-substate selection recorded 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 55 percent from the field. 

JaMir Price, Rock Island

Height, year: 6-2, senior

Quick hit: Bradley recruit and IBCA third team all-state pick averaged team-high 14.8 points and collected 3.4 rebounds per game for co-Big Six champs. 

Drew Wiemers, Moline

Height, year: 6-3, senior

Quick hit: Three-year starter, first team all-Big Six selection and IBCA all-state special mention recorded 14.8 points and 5 rebounds per contest. 

Jean Luc Wilson, United Township

Height, year: 6-2, senior

Quick hit: Selected first team all-Big Six, Wilson compiled a team-high 13.1 points and snagged six rebounds per game. He had 24 points vs. Galesburg.

Honorable mention

ALLEMAN: Sam Mattecheck, sr.; Chase VanDerGinst, sr.

ASSUMPTION: Anthony Valainis, sr.

BETTENDORF: Trevor Feller, sr.; Blake Tyler, sr.

CLINTON: LJ Henderson, jr.; Bret Myli, sr.

DAVENPORT CENTRAL: Josh English, sr.; John Miller, so.; Kaiden Phillips, jr.

DAVENPORT NORTH: Jayden Houston, so.; TJ Vesey, sr.; Quincy Wiseman, so.

DAVENPORT WEST: Jamil Haymond, sr.; Malik Westerfield, sr.

MOLINE: Treyton Lamphier, sr.

MUSCATINE: Noah Yahn, so.

NORTH SCOTT: Sam Kilburg, jr.; Carson Rollinger, sr.; Reece Sommers, sr.

PLEASANT VALLEY: Hunter Snyder, sr.

ROCK ISLAND: Taurean Holtam, jr.; Jordan Rice, so. 

UNITED TOWNSHIP: Daveon Ellis, sr.

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.