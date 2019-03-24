First team
D.J. Carton, Bettendorf (captain)
Height, year: 6-2, senior
Honors/stats: Iowa Mr. Basketball, Iowa Gatorade Player of Year, MAC player of year, Class 4A all-substate, averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1.3 steals per game, 54.5 percent FGs, 70 percent FTs
Quick hit: The five-star recruit and Ohio State signee was among top 15 in Iowa Class 4A in scoring, rebounding and assists. The school's all-time scoring leader led Bulldogs to 21-win season, share of MAC title and No. 1 ranking at end of the regular season.
Ty Anderson, North Scott
Height, year: 6-6, junior
Honors/stats: IPSWA Class 4A second team all-state, all-substate team, first team all-MAC, averaged 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks per game, 59 percent FGs, 76.6 percent FTs
Quick hit: Northern Iowa recruit was named to 4A all-tournament team at state after scoring 50 points and grabbing 25 rebounds in three games. The left-hander was third in MAC in rebounding and fourth in field goal percentage.
Deonte Billups, Moline
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Honors/stats: Illinois Class 4A Associated Press first team all-state, second team all-state by Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, first team all-Big Six, averaged 24.4 points, 9.2 rebounds per game
Quick hit: Billups, who steered the Maroons to a share of the Big Six crown, leaves as the school's all-time leading scorer. Still undecided on a college, Billups was part of 67 victories and two regional championships at Moline.
Dylan Peeters, Assumption
Height, year: 6-7, senior
Honors/stats: IPSWA Class 3A second team all-state, all-substate team, first team all-MAC, averaged 17.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.7 steals, 3 blocks, 51.4 percent FGs, 75.2 percent FTs
Quick hit: Peeters was the only player in the MAC to be among the top five in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. The three-year starter, still undecided on a college, had a triple-double in a win over Burlington this year.
Keshawn Pegues, Davenport Central
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Honors/stats: IPSWA Class 4A second team all-state, all-substate team, first team all-MAC, averaged 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 52 percent FGs
Quick hit: Helping the Blue Devils triple their win total from a season ago, Pegues was team's top scorer and rebounder. He had 21 points and 11 boards against eventual state runner-up Dubuque Senior in an early season win.
Cortaviaus Seales, North Scott
Height, year: 5-11, senior
Honors/stats: IPSWA Class 4A third team all-state, all-substate team, first team all-MAC, averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals, 45.8 percent FGs, 39.3 percent 3-pointers
Quick hit: The third of three Seales brothers to play for North Scott, he was leading scorer on a MAC title and state tournament squad. He had career-high 27 points in win over then state-ranked Davenport Central.
Second team
Carter Duwa, Pleasant Valley
Height, year: 6-0, senior
Quick hit: Three-year starter and first team all-MAC selection averaged team-high 14.3 points and buried 46 shots from beyond arc for 15-win Spartans.
Brody Harding, Moline
Height, year: 5-10, senior
Quick hit: Signed to play baseball at University of Illinois, three-year starter averaged 11.8 points per game and was named first team all-Big Six.
Sean Peeters, Assumption
Height, year: 6-4, junior
Quick hit: The first team all-MAC and 3A all-substate selection recorded 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 55 percent from the field.
JaMir Price, Rock Island
Height, year: 6-2, senior
Quick hit: Bradley recruit and IBCA third team all-state pick averaged team-high 14.8 points and collected 3.4 rebounds per game for co-Big Six champs.
Drew Wiemers, Moline
Height, year: 6-3, senior
Quick hit: Three-year starter, first team all-Big Six selection and IBCA all-state special mention recorded 14.8 points and 5 rebounds per contest.
Jean Luc Wilson, United Township
Height, year: 6-2, senior
Quick hit: Selected first team all-Big Six, Wilson compiled a team-high 13.1 points and snagged six rebounds per game. He had 24 points vs. Galesburg.
Honorable mention
ALLEMAN: Sam Mattecheck, sr.; Chase VanDerGinst, sr.
ASSUMPTION: Anthony Valainis, sr.
BETTENDORF: Trevor Feller, sr.; Blake Tyler, sr.
CLINTON: LJ Henderson, jr.; Bret Myli, sr.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL: Josh English, sr.; John Miller, so.; Kaiden Phillips, jr.
DAVENPORT NORTH: Jayden Houston, so.; TJ Vesey, sr.; Quincy Wiseman, so.
DAVENPORT WEST: Jamil Haymond, sr.; Malik Westerfield, sr.
MOLINE: Treyton Lamphier, sr.
MUSCATINE: Noah Yahn, so.
NORTH SCOTT: Sam Kilburg, jr.; Carson Rollinger, sr.; Reece Sommers, sr.
PLEASANT VALLEY: Hunter Snyder, sr.
ROCK ISLAND: Taurean Holtam, jr.; Jordan Rice, so.
UNITED TOWNSHIP: Daveon Ellis, sr.