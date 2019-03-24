Try 3 months for $3
Geneseo at Galesburg boys' basketball

Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera gets a step past Galesburg's Justin Endthoff during a game earlier this season against in Galesburg.

 Bill Nice, Gatehouse Media

First team

Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo (captain)

Height, year: 6-5, junior

Quick hit: Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A first team all-state, AP all-state second team, Northern Illinois Big 12 West MVP, averaged 28 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game, Geneseo record for single-game points (51), single season (797) and career (1,630). Has multiple Division I basketball offers.

Josh Hammer, Erie-Prophetstown

Height, year: 6-2, senior

Quick hit: AP Class 2A all-state honorable mention, unanimous Three Rivers East Division, averaged 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 steals 

Josh Johnson, Orion

Height, year: 5-11, junior

Quick hit: AP Class 2A all-state honorable mention, unanimous Three Rivers West Division, averaged 15.5 points, 2.5 assists for sectional semifinalist

Rashaun King, Mercer County

Height, year: 6-1, junior

Quick hit: Three-year starter was first team all-Lincoln Trail, averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and has over 1,000 career points

Colton Quagliano, Wethersfield

Height, year: 6-0, sophomore

Quick hit: IBCA Class 1A first team all-state, AP first team all-state, all-Lincoln Trail, averaged 22.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds for 28-win sectional qualifier

Kavon Russell, Kewanee

Height, year: 6-2, junior

Quick hit: AP Class 3A all-state honorable mention, IBCA 3A all-state special mention, averaged 18 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals, eclipsed 1,000 career points

Second team

Connor Barnett, Fulton

Height, year: 6-1, sophomore

Quick hit: A unanimous Three Rivers West Division selection, Barnett averaged 10 points a game for a 13-win Steamers squad which lost in regional final.

Isaac Frank, Wethersfield

Height, year: 6-0, senior

Quick hit: The first team all-Lincoln Trail choice averaged 14 points a game, second most on a squad which finished regular season ranked among top three in 1A. 

Ganon Greenman, Ridgewood

Height, year: 6-2, sophomore

Quick hit: Selected to the Lincoln Trail Conference's top team, Greenman led 14-win Spartans in scoring at almost 17.5 points per game. 

Nate Henry, Rockridge

Height, year: 6-4, freshman

Quick hit: Leading scorer on a 17-win Rockridge squad. He was unanimous Three Rivers West Division after averaging 14 points and nearly six boards. 

Anthony Ruthey, Riverdale

Height, year: 6-1, senior

Quick hit: An all-stater in golf, Ruthey was first team all-Three Rivers West after averaging 15 points a game for Rams. 

Julian Samuels, Annawan

Height, year: 6-0, junior

Quick hit: Among the top scorers in the Lincoln Trail Conference, Samuels averaged 18 points per contest. 

Honorable mention

ANNAWAN: Drake VanHyfte, jr. FULTON: Kyle Schipper, sr.; Kyler Pessman, so. GALVA: Tristan Rogers, jr.; Gunner Spivey, sr. GENESEO: Tim Lehman, jr.; Jacob McConnell, jr. KEWANEE: Carson Sauer, jr. MERCER COUNTY: Cade Sharp, jr.; Trey Essig, jr. MORRISON: Nathan Mickley, jr. ORION: Caleb Spranger, jr.; Seth West, sr.; Cade Weiss, so. RIDGEWOOD: Mitchell Brooks, so. RIVERDALE: Carter Wainwright, sr. ROCKRIDGE: Riley Fetterer, sr.; Jenson Whiteman, so. SHERRARD: Colton Minch, sr. WETHERSFIELD: Tyler Nichols, sr.; Brady Kelley, so. 

