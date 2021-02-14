Quagliano reaches 2,000-point plateau, chasing school, LTC scoring records

KEWANEE — For Coltin Quagliano, becoming a member in a most exclusive club is an honor not reserved only for himself, but to be shared.
This past Friday, the Wethersfield senior guard became just the second player in Flying Geese boys' basketball history to reach 2,000 career points. Needing 19 points to reach the magic number, he scored exactly that amount in a 57-25 home victory over Annawan.
In keeping with his usual manner, Quagliano kept that achievement in perspective as his primary focus that night was getting the victory to move to 2-0 in the Lincoln Trail Conference.
"It's a great accomplishment to have, and to finally accomplish that goal, it's a blessing," said the 6-foot, four-year varsity standout. "Now, I can focus on bigger and better things for the team. My focus is on getting the win, and not as much on scoring. It's my teammates that have gotten me to where I'm at.
"It's like if I score 2,000 points, they got that, too, with all the help they've given me. I wouldn't be where I am without my teammates, my family and our coaching staff."
Quagliano admits that reaching the career milestone against the Braves — their co-op partner in many sports — only added to an already special evening.
"It's always fun playing against Annawan; you always look forward to an Annawan-Wethersfield rivalry game," he said. "Plus, we're playing against guys who are our teammates for football, baseball and track.
"After getting (the 2,000th point) and once we settled down, it was time to get back to work. We've had a great start to our season, but it's a long way from over."
After reaching 2,000 on Friday, Quagliano added to his career sum Saturday afternoon with 23 points in a 43-41 win over Abingdon-Avon. He enters this week at 2,023 points and counting, making him the second-leading scorer in Wethersfield history and the third highest in the history of the LTC.
The Wethersfield record-holder is 2009 graduate Nathan Kohler with 2,040 points. The reigning LTC scoring king is '08 Annawan graduate Tanner Carlson with 2,045 points.
Quagliano has a shot at ascending to the top of both lists when the Flying Geese take their 5-0 record to Woodhull for Tuesday night's conference matchup with Ridgewood (4-1), which like Wethersfield is off to a 2-0 start in the Lincoln Trail. Again, though, coming out with a win is the primary motivation.
Adding to the spice of Tuesday's 7:30 contest at AlWood's Walt Minder Gymnasium is that Ridgewood's own star senior guard, Ganon Greenman, will enter the game with 1,471 career points. Averaging 33.2 points in five starts this season, he needs 36 to top the Spartans' career record of 1,506 points held by his older brother Briar Greenman.
"I always love playing Ridgewood; it's always a super-competitive game with them," Quagliano stated. "Records don't matter as much as getting the win, that's all that matters. We'll be ready to go Tuesday night.
"If we get the win and I break the record, the record is a plus-one. Getting the win would make the record even more special."