Quagliano reaches 2,000-point plateau, chasing school, LTC scoring records

KEWANEE — For Coltin Quagliano, becoming a member in a most exclusive club is an honor not reserved only for himself, but to be shared.

This past Friday, the Wethersfield senior guard became just the second player in Flying Geese boys' basketball history to reach 2,000 career points. Needing 19 points to reach the magic number, he scored exactly that amount in a 57-25 home victory over Annawan.

In keeping with his usual manner, Quagliano kept that achievement in perspective as his primary focus that night was getting the victory to move to 2-0 in the Lincoln Trail Conference.

"It's a great accomplishment to have, and to finally accomplish that goal, it's a blessing," said the 6-foot, four-year varsity standout. "Now, I can focus on bigger and better things for the team. My focus is on getting the win, and not as much on scoring. It's my teammates that have gotten me to where I'm at.

"It's like if I score 2,000 points, they got that, too, with all the help they've given me. I wouldn't be where I am without my teammates, my family and our coaching staff."

Quagliano admits that reaching the career milestone against the Braves — their co-op partner in many sports — only added to an already special evening.