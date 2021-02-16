Quagliano sets Wethersfield, LTC scoring marks in win

"It's an honor," he stated. "Watching guys like Nathan Kohler and (fellow Geese great) Trevor Lay when I was younger, it was always a dream of mine to be in their shoes. Tanner, he's my AAU basketball coach for the Iowa Barnstormers, and he taught me to let the game come to me.

"At the same time, he taught me to bring others along with me and get everyone involved."

That showed in the final box score for Wethersfield, with senior guard Waylon Bryant coming off the bench to add 10 points and classmate Tuker Miller adding nine. Teammates Brady Kelley and Kale Nelson each added six rebounds and combined for 13 points.

In fact, it was Kelley (seven points) scoring off a behind-the-back pass from Quagliano with just under a minute left to put the Geese up 60-58. That was before Ridgewood reserve Beau Bringolf re-tied the game with 47.5 seconds on the clock.

Prior to that, a pair of buckets by Ridgewood junior guard Lucas Kessinger, including a 3-pointer with 2:26 left, capped a 7-0 run that put the Spartans up 58-56.