Quagliano sets Wethersfield, LTC scoring marks in win

WOODHULL — Wethersfield senior Coltin Quagliano came into Tuesday night's game with a good chance to become both his team's and the Lincoln Trail Conference's career scoring king.
But with the Flying Geese looking to maintain their perfect start against an equally rugged Ridgewood boys' basketball squad, just leaving Walt Minder Gymnasium with a victory was the one goal the four-year varsity standout was focused on.
As it turned out, Quagliano and the Geese achieved all the goals. The 6-foot guard finished with a game-high 30 points and hit the winning bucket with 5.6 seconds on the clock as Wethersfield nipped the Spartans 62-60 in an LTC thriller.
"It's always fun playing against Ridgewood, and it's always a tough battle," said Quagliano. "Especially this year, with none of our fans being able to come here (due to COVID-19 restrictions).
"I didn't think about the scoring record, or how many points I had, just as long as we got the win."
Quagliano's 30 points now has his career mark at 2,053 and counting. He hit a 3-pointer late in the third quarter to top Nathan Kohler's Wethersfield mark of 2,040 points, then hit another 3-ball early in the fourth to topple the existing Lincoln Trail standard of 2,045 held by former Annawan great Tanner Carlson.
More importantly, his efforts helped keep his squad perfect at 6-0, including a 3-0 conference mark.
"It's an honor," he stated. "Watching guys like Nathan Kohler and (fellow Geese great) Trevor Lay when I was younger, it was always a dream of mine to be in their shoes. Tanner, he's my AAU basketball coach for the Iowa Barnstormers, and he taught me to let the game come to me.
"At the same time, he taught me to bring others along with me and get everyone involved."
That showed in the final box score for Wethersfield, with senior guard Waylon Bryant coming off the bench to add 10 points and classmate Tuker Miller adding nine. Teammates Brady Kelley and Kale Nelson each added six rebounds and combined for 13 points.
In fact, it was Kelley (seven points) scoring off a behind-the-back pass from Quagliano with just under a minute left to put the Geese up 60-58. That was before Ridgewood reserve Beau Bringolf re-tied the game with 47.5 seconds on the clock.
Prior to that, a pair of buckets by Ridgewood junior guard Lucas Kessinger, including a 3-pointer with 2:26 left, capped a 7-0 run that put the Spartans up 58-56.
"Ridgewood is a good club. We got down on their floor and did what we had to do to come back and win," said Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons. "I'm proud of all of our guys. Coltin, all he cares about is winning games. I've had him for four years, and I've not heard him say one thing about the school and LTC scoring records."
The back-and-forth tone was set in the opening quarter, with Wethersfield taking a 19-16 edge. With its own senior guard, Ganon Greenman (26 points, five rebounds), leading the way, Ridgewood (4-2, 2-1 LTC) took its first lead in the second period, and held a 22-19 edge before the Geese regained the advantage with a 5-0 spurt.
Perhaps in a sign of things to come, Quagliano buried a trey with 4.5 seconds on the clock to put Wethersfield up 32-31 at halftime. However, a nine-point surge by Greenman in the third, including a buzzer-beating bucket, gave the Spartans a 50-47 edge going into the final eight minutes.
"This was a great LTC battle with both teams going back and forth," said Ridgewood coach Bryan Brooks, who also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Kessinger, with Mitchell Brooks adding 10 points and six boards. However, an 0-for-8 start to the fourth quarter proved costly to the hosts.
"We knew it'd be tough to stop Quagliano, and he hit some big shots, but I thought Lucas Kessinger on defense had a stretch in the second half where he was relentless and harassed Quagliano a lot, and he fed off of that on offense. That's what we expected from Lucas, and we've been waiting for that from him."