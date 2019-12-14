Quick burst by Central stops Geneseo

The Blue Devils looked as if they might run the Maple Leafs out of the gym in the first half. Only 18 points from Isaiah Rivera kept it to within 10 at halftime, 39-29. However, Rivera played passer to start the second half and Geneseo got right back in the game.

"We had a deer-in-the headlights look in the first half, at both ends," Storm said. "We could have been blown out in that first half but we grew up in the second half. Everyone started to play with confidence."

Kyle Traphagen had 11 points and made three 3s, freshman Bristol Lewis made four straight shots, taking ball right at the bigger Blue Devils frontcourt. Then, Rivera got it going again to finish with 31 points and 10 rebounds.

"Bristol had a kind of coming out party, and the other guys started making shots," Storm said. "The thing was, we have to take good shots all the time, and that includes Isaiah."

Wurdinger was impressed by the Leafs and Rivera as well as his own team.

"Rivera is pretty special," he said. "He is awfully fun to watch but he's no fun to coach against. I think we are pretty tough to guard as well. Right now, we have to find some depth because our guys were really tired at the end of game."

