Quick burst by Central stops Geneseo

No shot is a bad shot for the Davenport Central basketball team. However, a couple bad shots and two turnovers cost Geneseo dearly Saturday.
Those four mistakes helped the Blue Devils (3-2) beat the Maple Leafs (7-2) 80-66 in Game 6 of the Genesis Shootout.
Leading 61-60 in the fourth quarter, Geneseo had the ball, but a bad pass led to a Central layup. Two ill-advised 3-point attempts turned into Central layups and another turnover make it an 8-0 run from which the Leafs never recovered.
"It didn't have anything to do with what Central did, it was all on us," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. "It was unforced turnovers and some shots that we didn't need to take."
For the Devils, it was all about using their talented trio to score 68 of Central's 80 points.
"We have three really talented guys who feed off each other," Davenport Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "In this one John (Miller, 29 points) went off in the first half. Then, he slowed down and Emarion (Ellis, 17 points) took over. And Kaiden (Phillips, 22 and 12 rebounds) was good all night."
Added Miller, "This is how we play. We aren't afraid to shoot it at any point, and if we miss, we will come back and take the same shot the next time. It's fun to play this way, and we are free and easy out there."
The Blue Devils looked as if they might run the Maple Leafs out of the gym in the first half. Only 18 points from Isaiah Rivera kept it to within 10 at halftime, 39-29. However, Rivera played passer to start the second half and Geneseo got right back in the game.
"We had a deer-in-the headlights look in the first half, at both ends," Storm said. "We could have been blown out in that first half but we grew up in the second half. Everyone started to play with confidence."
Kyle Traphagen had 11 points and made three 3s, freshman Bristol Lewis made four straight shots, taking ball right at the bigger Blue Devils frontcourt. Then, Rivera got it going again to finish with 31 points and 10 rebounds.
"Bristol had a kind of coming out party, and the other guys started making shots," Storm said. "The thing was, we have to take good shots all the time, and that includes Isaiah."
Wurdinger was impressed by the Leafs and Rivera as well as his own team.
"Rivera is pretty special," he said. "He is awfully fun to watch but he's no fun to coach against. I think we are pretty tough to guard as well. Right now, we have to find some depth because our guys were really tired at the end of game."