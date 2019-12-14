Quick burst by Central stops Geneseo

ROCK ISLAND — No shot is a bad shot for the Davenport Central basketball team. However, a couple bad shots and two turnovers were what did not work for Geneseo.

Those four mistakes helped the Blue Devils (3-2) beat the Maple Leafs (7-2) 80-66 in Game 6 of the Genesis Shootout.

Leading 61-60 in the fourth quarter, Geneseo had the ball and made a bad pass that led to a Central layup. Two ill-advised 3-point shot attempts turned into DC layups and another turnover made it an 8-0 run from which the Leafs could never recover.

"It didn't have anything to do with what Central did, it was all on us," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. "It was unforced turnovers and some shots that we didn't need to take."

For the Devils, it was all about using their talented trio to score 68 of their 80 points. John Miller led the Devils with 29 points, Kaiden Phillips had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Emarion Ellis added 17 points.

"We have three really talented guys who feed off each other," DC coach Craig Wurdinger said. "In this one John went off in the first half. Then, he slowed down and Emarion took over. And Kaiden was good all night."

