Quick start boosts Pioneers past QC Christian; Rockridge falls flat

Rick Thomas had been looking for his squad to start off hot for weeks.

On Monday at Wharton Field House, the Alleman boys basketball team did just that.

Lincoln Dorsey (17 points), Ryan Schmitt (13 points) and Ethan Georlett (12 points) all reached double figures to boost Alleman to a 57-39 victory over Quad Cities Christian in the fourth annual QC Custom Tees Shootout.

Alleman’s 57 points set a new season high by a dozen, and it was the first time the Pioneers had three scorers with 10 or more.

And by the end of the first quarter, Alleman scored 22 and built a 10-point lead.

“That (first quarter) was really good,” Thomas said. “That’s exactly what we wanted to do — come out and dictate the pace and get baskets in transition. We went out and guarded them like we could guard them. That was good.”

Alleman (5-17) forced 12 turnovers in the first half, but QC Christian’s Tanner Garant (16 points) and Zeke Agbezouhlon (10 points) put a lot of pressure on Pioneer defenders both inside and outside the arc.

“QC played really well,” Thomas said. “(Wilson) could really get to the rim and shoot it. We called timeout and told them we needed to get out and contest shots. (QC Christian) doesn’t play the competition that we do day in and day out, but they have guys that can knock shots down.

"For us, we wanted to improve on the things we haven’t been doing very well — boxing out and playing defense.”

The Eagles’ (11-3) 39 points were the third least amount Alleman had given up all season long. The Pioneers allowed just 15 in the second half and picked up their first double-digit victory of the season.

“We got into passing lanes and got some deflections,” Thomas said. “We took things away and didn’t make it easy on them. It was kind of what people do to us all the time. When you’re in the Big 6 it isn’t easy, but tonight we were able to do what we wanted.

“This game gave us an opportunity to show what we can do in a competitive matchup … and our guys stepped up and showed their skills.”

Alleman’s win Monday marked its fifth of the season — the most the Pioneers have had since 2018-19. The team went 0-27 last year before Thomas took over in April.

“We need to keep stringing these good moments together," he said. "If we do that, there could be a couple more wins out there.”

Macomb 45, Rockridge 39: Jase Whiteman had more than half of Rockridge’s points at half, and a game-high 17 by the final buzzer, but it wasn’t enough for the Rockets to take down Macomb on Monday at the QC Custom Tees Shootout at Wharton Field House.

Each team struggled to get buckets to fall in the first half, and Rockridge (11-3) went just 2-for-10 from the floor in the opening quarter.

The Rockets trailed by as many as nine (22-13) in the second before Whiteman hit back-to-back 3s to end the first half and send Rockridge into the locker room down 22-19.

In the second half, Whiteman had four steals — one that put the Rockets ahead midway through the third quarter for the first time all game.

“Jase is a very skilled basketball player, and when he chooses to be locked in, he is one of the better players in the state in (Class 2A),” Rockridge coach Andy Saey said. “Tonight, it took him a bit to get locked in and focused where we needed him too, but I thought he had a much better second half playing both sides of the ball.

Rockridge couldn’t establish a rhythm offensively, but on defense the Rockets were doing everything they could to stay in the game.

Multiple Macomb (13-4) possessions went 20 or 25 seconds before the Bombers were able to put up a shot. Connor Watson (13 points) and Jack Duncan (12 points) caused the most problems for the Rockets.

“Part of our problem on offense was that we were having to spend so much energy on defense, that we were just coming down flat-footed,” Saey said. “We were lazy and didn’t have energy, but Macomb was just tougher than we were. We’d get a chance at a stop and then we wouldn’t box out or get the loose ball. They wanted it more than we did.”

Things were tied heading into the fourth, but with the game tied at 34-34, Macomb went on a 7-0 run that was too much for Rockridge to overcome. Whiteman, who had 10 points, hit a late 3, but Langdon Allen (9 points) hit four free throws in the final minute to seal it.

Photos: Alleman defeats Quad Cities Christian, 57-39, in Custom Tees Shootout