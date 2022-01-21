 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quincy cancels check from East Moline United Township 55-45
Quincy cancels check from East Moline United Township 55-45

Stretched out and finally snapped, Quincy put just enough pressure on East Moline United Township to earn a 55-45 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Quincy opened with a 15-8 advantage over East Moline United Township through the first quarter.

Quincy's shooting jumped to a 22-20 lead over East Moline United Township at halftime.

The Blue Devils' upper hand showed as they carried a 35-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Quincy avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-16 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on January 11, Quincy faced off against Geneseo and East Moline United Township took on Moline on January 7 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

