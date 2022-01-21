Quincy cancels check from East Moline United Township 55-45

Stretched out and finally snapped, Quincy put just enough pressure on East Moline United Township to earn a 55-45 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Quincy opened with a 15-8 advantage over East Moline United Township through the first quarter.
Quincy's shooting jumped to a 22-20 lead over East Moline United Township at halftime.
The Blue Devils' upper hand showed as they carried a 35-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Quincy avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-16 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on January 11, Quincy faced off against Geneseo and East Moline United Township took on Moline on January 7 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
