Quincy clips Rock Island in tight victory 61-57

Quincy found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rock Island 61-57 at Rock Island High on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Blue Devils and the Rocks settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.
Rock Island took a 34-28 lead over Quincy heading to the intermission locker room.
Rock Island had a 45-37 edge on Quincy at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
