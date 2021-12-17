Quincy freshmen help take down Moline boys

QUINCY — The Moline boys basketball team accomplished one objective Friday in its Western Big 6 Conference matchup with Quincy.
The Maroons were determined not to let the conference’s leading scorer beat them.
Moline held Quincy High star Jeremiah Talton to a season-low seven points, but it couldn’t shut down a trio of talented Blue Devil youngsters.
Freshmen Bradley Longcor, Keshaun Thomas and Dominique Clay combined for 43 points to spark QHS to an impressive 63-49 home win Friday night.
The Blue Devils improved to 8-1 overall and a 4-0 in the Big 6.
“That was a huge, huge win for us,” a smiling Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “Moline has a heck of a team, and we needed to protect our home turf. Our freshmen stepped up and were big when we needed them.”
Class 4A No. 10 Moline dropped to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in league play.
The Blue Devils held Maroon sharpshooter Brock Harding to just 12 points. Kyle Taylor added 11 for Moline.
“We knew we needed a big defensive effort,” Douglas said. “Moline can score some points, but our guys were ready for the occasion. For us, it starts on the defensive end of the floor. That’s what we want to hang our hat on.”
Quincy grabbed a 27-24 halftime lead with the freshmen scoring all but three points in the opening two quarters.
Clay scorched the nets for four consecutive 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the half.
“We just kept feeding Dom the ball and they kept leaving him open,” Longcor said. “He couldn’t miss.”
The Maroons held Talton to just two first-half points.
The Blue Devils threatened to blow the game open in the second half, building a double-digit lead.
But Moline went on a 9-1 run to draw within 44-42 with 2:31 left in the game.
QHS answered with a trey by Longcor, a steal and basket by Ralph Wires and a putback by Thomas.
Talton added a dunk and a fast-break layup against the Maroon press in the final minute.
Longcor finished with a game-high 18 points, Thomas had 13 and Clay 12.
“We know teams are going to focus their defense on stopping Jeremiah,” Longcor said. “We know we have to step up and score. We need everybody to contribute. It was a big win for us.”
Moline coach Sean Taylor, the former head coach at Quincy High, was frustrated most of the night with the officiating crew. He finally drew a technical in the closing seconds.