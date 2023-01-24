Quincy prevails over Rock Island Alleman 80-35

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Quincy did exactly that with an 80-35 win against Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Quincy drew first blood by forging a 17-5 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils fought to a 47-10 half margin at the Pioneers' expense.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.
