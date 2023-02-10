Quincy didn't tinker with Geneseo, scoring a 66-28 result in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Quincy jumped in front of Geneseo 34-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils' shooting thundered in front for a 48-17 lead over the Maple Leafs at the half.

Quincy stormed to a 57-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 66-28.

