Quincy pushes over Moline 63-49
Riding a wave of production, Quincy dunked Moline 63-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

The Maroons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over the Blue Devils as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Devils' shooting darted to a 27-24 lead over the Maroons at the half.

The Blue Devils' control showed as they carried a 39-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 7, Quincy faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Moline took on Rock Island on December 10 at Moline High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

