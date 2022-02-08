Quincy puts an offensive performance on Geneseo 71-32

Geneseo had no answers as Quincy roared to a 71-32 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 29, Geneseo faced off against Canton and Quincy took on Rock Island Alleman on January 25 at Quincy High School. For a full recap, click here.
Quincy moved in front of Geneseo 20-8 to begin the second quarter.
Quincy's shooting roared to a 71-32 lead over Geneseo at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.