Quincy routs Geneseo to keep one-game lead in WB6 race

GENESEO — After dropping its first conference game Friday, Quincy made sure to put Tuesday’s Western Big 6 contest out of reach by halftime.

Geneseo lost control early and things quickly got out of hand as the Blue Devils cruised to a 71-32 road victory. Quincy’s (21-5, 11-1 WB6) victory kept the Blue Devils one game ahead of Rock Island and Moline for the conference lead.

Quincy’s Jeremiah Talton finished with a team-high 21 points and was 8-11 from the field. Talton had more made shots (8) than Geneseo had as a team (7) at halftime.

“We have a group that is very unselfish, but obviously Jeremiah gets a lot of attention, and for good reason,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “Our guys aren’t afraid or upset when they are passing it to him when he is hot — and he definitely was. That first shot put him in the top 10 in points scored for our program so that was a special thing for a special player.”

Geneseo (8-17, 2-10 WB6) jumped out to a 4-0 lead and forced Quincy to take long-range contested shots on its first four attempts — all misses — but things quickly turned in a hurry at the five minute mark of the first quarter.

Quincy’s Talton and Bradley Longcor sparked a 20-4 run to end the quarter aided by Geneseo turnovers. The Maple Leafs turned it over six times in the final five minutes of the period. Talton started 5-5 from the field and had 14 points before his first miss in the second quarter. Longcor had seven points by the end of the first quarter as the duo put Quincy ahead 20-8 after one.

“I felt like we were playing with energy and then (Quincy) went on a little run and then it looked like the wind went out of our guys’ sails,” Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. “I don’t really have an explanation for it, but it’s disappointing. I think shots started not falling, and it just allowed them to get on a roll. It was disappointing. I don’t think we competed like we should have. The overall effort was disappointing. We haven’t given effort like that in a while.”

The second quarter was where the game was ultimately decided. Talton continued to have the hot hand, scoring all 21 by half, and Geneseo struggled to put together competent offensive possessions. The Blue Devils forced 13 first-half turnovers and held Geneseo to 7-20 shooting from the floor.

“We knew how (Talton) was going to get some of those looks and he still got them,” Storm said. “That was the disappointing part. We didn’t execute our defensive game plan. We got held up on screens and weren’t focused mentally. I didn’t feel like anyone was even making the effort to get us out of it. It was one of those nights where we didn’t come to compete and (Quincy) did. I think after they got beat last week (at Moline) they had something to prove. That was the recipe for a 40-point loss.”

By half Quincy held a commanding 43-15 lead. Geneseo’s Bristol Lewis was the Maple Leafs’ leading scorer with five points. He ended the game with a team-high 10 points.

The Blue Devils continued to pour it on in the third quarter, extending the lead to 54-17 by the mask timeout before emptying the bench with reserve players. The score was 60-21 after three quarters of play.

A running clock greeted the fourth quarter for the eventual 71-32 final. Quincy forced 22 turnovers and its 32 points allowed were the Blue Devils’ second least amount against a WB6 opponent this season (Alleman, 30). The Maple Leafs ended the night 14 of 43 from the field.

“Defense is where it starts for us,” Douglas said. “Lewis is a heck of a player and you have to know where he is at all times, but I thought our guys did a good job of focusing in. They didn’t take plays off tonight.”

Storm admitted that Lewis didn’t play his best game, but the junior guard was back in the gym minutes after the game ended to work on his shot. Soon, the entire team was back on the court running its own practice.

Geneseo will look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday against Sterling on the road. Quincy returns to the court at 7 p.m. to face Rock Island at home. A Rocky victory would move the two teams into a tie for the WB6 lead.

