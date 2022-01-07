Quincy storms back in second half to take down Rock Island

Before Quincy’s run, Rock Island was having all the fun. The game was tied after a sluggish 12-12 first quarter, but the second quarter was part of history.

Atkinson was 6-6 from deep, and not a single shot even grazed the rim. It was a spectacular shooting performance that got what was a generally quiet crowd on its feet.

“We haven’t seen (a game) against us like that, but we didn’t do us any favors by allowing him to get open shots — but he did hit some with a hand in his face,” Douglas said. “As defenders you just have to do your best job making it as difficult as possible. Luckily he calmed down in the second half.”

At half, Atkinson had 23 points and the next closest Rock had six. It was similar for Talton, who went into the break with 16, and no other Blue Devil had more than three.

Amarion Nimmers finished the game with 18 points after finding success under the basket in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as no other Rock finished with more than three.

After starting the season 7-0, Rocky has dropped six of its last eight. Rock Island scored 70-plus points in its first seven games but has only done so once (Alleman, 84) since.