Quincy storms back in second half to take down Rock Island

Leading by 13 halfway through the third quarter, Rock Island looked poised to take sole possession of first place in the Western Big 6.
Then Jeremiah Talton happened.
The senior guard, who finished with a team-high 30 points, was unstoppable on his way to leading Quincy to a 61-57 victory on the road Friday at Rock Island.
Talton’s ability to drive to the basket was the biggest reason for his success. Talton made his way to the line 16 times, sinking 14.
“I was just trying to be the aggressor,” Talton said. “I just wanted to take it to the rim to try and get fouls.
“This team doesn’t stop fighting, no matter what the score is. That’s exactly what this team did tonight.”
Quincy's second half comeback puts the Blue Devils (12-3, 5-0 WB6) in first place in the Western Big 6. But it wasn’t always easy.
After Quincy cut the lead to two, Rocky went up by five with 5:31 to go in the game. Then, Talton hit a 3 and forced a turnover and found a wide-open Ralph Wires on the left wing. Wires sunk it to give Blue Devils their first lead of the second half.
“We stayed the course,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “That’s it. We’ve had to battle back from being down before and our guys keeping their heads up has been a staple of ours. We don’t like playing behind, but when you get to that point you have to have that mental toughness. I don’t think that toughness showed at the beginning of the night, but it showed in the second half.”
The teams traded buckets on the next two possessions, but then Quincy decided to hold the ball. Leading by one with 2:06 to go, the Blue Devils wasted clock all the way down until 33.4, when Rock Island fouled to send Quincy to the line. Not only did it slow down the game, but it put the Rocks in a position where if they didn’t hit a 3, the game was all but over.
After each team made a couple of free throws, Quincy missed one to give Rocky the ball down two with 13.9 seconds remaining. Rocky set up a play for Cameron Atkinson, who tied the school record with eight 3s on the night, but he missed a contested shot in the corner to seal the Blue Devils’ victory.
“Anytime we win on the road, it doesn’t matter who it is, but for it to be at Rocky who is also undefeated is really big for our guys,” Douglas said. “It shows we can fight and claw it out even if we are behind. That’s something to build on.”
Rocky turned it over 13 times compared to just six for the Blue Devils. It was the largest blown lead for the Rocks all season.
“I just thought we didn’t take care of the basketball,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “We have veteran guys that I trust, but we just have to get better in those situations to pass and catch and see those things. I thought we rushed a little bit and we allowed them to get some easy looks. I felt like that was the change in momentum in the game.”
Before Quincy’s run, Rock Island was having all the fun. The game was tied after a sluggish 12-12 first quarter, but the second quarter was part of history.
Atkinson was 6-6 from deep, and not a single shot even grazed the rim. It was a spectacular shooting performance that got what was a generally quiet crowd on its feet.
“We haven’t seen (a game) against us like that, but we didn’t do us any favors by allowing him to get open shots — but he did hit some with a hand in his face,” Douglas said. “As defenders you just have to do your best job making it as difficult as possible. Luckily he calmed down in the second half.”
At half, Atkinson had 23 points and the next closest Rock had six. It was similar for Talton, who went into the break with 16, and no other Blue Devil had more than three.
Amarion Nimmers finished the game with 18 points after finding success under the basket in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as no other Rock finished with more than three.
After starting the season 7-0, Rocky has dropped six of its last eight. Rock Island scored 70-plus points in its first seven games but has only done so once (Alleman, 84) since.
“We’ve got to play better,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “This is a game I thought we should have won. You’ve got to be able to close games out. They made their free throws and we missed quite a few we have to be able to make. That’s moments where players have to step up and make plays, and I don’t feel like we did that tonight.”