Quincy's convoy passes East Moline United Township 62-50

Quincy knocked off East Moline United Township 62-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Quincy drew first blood by forging an 8-2 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 26-17 advantage at half over the Panthers.

Quincy steamrolled to a 44-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers outpointed the Blue Devils 21-18 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

