Quincy's convoy passes East Moline United Township 62-50

Quincy knocked off East Moline United Township 62-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Quincy drew first blood by forging an 8-2 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 26-17 advantage at half over the Panthers.

Quincy steamrolled to a 44-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers outpointed the Blue Devils 21-18 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Quincy and East Moline United Township faced off on January 21, 2022 at Quincy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

