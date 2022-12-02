Quincy's convoy passes East Moline United Township 62-50

Quincy knocked off East Moline United Township 62-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Quincy drew first blood by forging an 8-2 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils registered a 26-17 advantage at half over the Panthers.
Quincy steamrolled to a 44-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers outpointed the Blue Devils 21-18 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Quincy and East Moline United Township faced off on January 21, 2022 at Quincy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.