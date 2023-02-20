After getting off to a slow start, Davenport Assumption found its fuel late to propel past Central DeWitt in a 72-55 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 20.

The last time Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption played in a 70-46 game on March 10, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Davenport Assumption faced off against Central DeWitt . For a full recap, click here. Davenport Assumption took on Central DeWitt on Feb. 14 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.

