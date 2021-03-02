Rams deny Lancers return to state tourney

The Rams, winning their ninth straight game since Galesburg transfer Kendrick Watkins-Hogue joined the team, connected on 8-of-9 shots in the third quarter to carry a 44-27 margin into the final quarter.

North Scott came no closer than 17 points the rest of the way.

Jim Bonifas led the balanced Rams’ attack with 13 points, an effort complemented by a 12-point game from Max Link and a 10-point effort by Tyler Schuster.

"They have nice players, but (Watkins-Hogue) is the difference maker," Budde said. "He doesn’t score a lot of points, but he’s their glue."

Watkins-Hogue scored just seven points but knocked down a 3-pointer in the first quarter that helped Dubuque Senior sprint to a 15-3 lead less than a minute into the second quarter.

The Lancers (12-8) shot their way back into the game, counting 3-point baskets by Canon Guffey, Carter Markham and Eiland to cut the deficit to 18-12 with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter.

A basket by Markham, who finished with nine points, and a mid-lane jumper by Oliver Hughes pulled North Scott within 20-17 with 3:21 to go in the half before Bonifas’ work on the offensive boards led to a couple of putbacks that allowed the Rams (12-8) to secure a 24-19 halftime lead.