Rams deny Lancers return to state tourney

CLINTON — Landon Eiland looked across a silent North Scott locker room Tuesday night and shook his head.
"These guys, they are so much more than teammates. They’re my second family and it’s tough to see it end," Eiland said following the Lancers’ 62-40 loss to Dubuque Senior in an Iowa Class 4A substate championship boys basketball game at Yourd Gym.
Fast starts in the first and third quarters by the Rams denied North Scott a fourth consecutive state tournament berth.
The Lancers had whittled an early 12-point deficit to five points by halftime, but four Dubuque Senior players combined to score the first eight points of the third quarter to build a comfortable margin.
Cain McWilliams then connected on back-to-back 3-point baskets which left North Scott in an uncomfortable 38-21 hole with 3 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
"That first three minutes of the third quarter, that was the difference," Lancers coach Shamus Budde said. "Credit Dubuque Senior. Good team. We started slow both halves, but their defense had a lot to do with it."
Eiland, who led North Scott with 12 points, said his teammates responded the way he knew they would.
"We continued to fight, kept fighting, but they kept hitting shots," Eiland said.
The Rams, winning their ninth straight game since Galesburg transfer Kendrick Watkins-Hogue joined the team, connected on 8-of-9 shots in the third quarter to carry a 44-27 margin into the final quarter.
North Scott came no closer than 17 points the rest of the way.
Jim Bonifas led the balanced Rams’ attack with 13 points, an effort complemented by a 12-point game from Max Link and a 10-point effort by Tyler Schuster.
"They have nice players, but (Watkins-Hogue) is the difference maker," Budde said. "He doesn’t score a lot of points, but he’s their glue."
Watkins-Hogue scored just seven points but knocked down a 3-pointer in the first quarter that helped Dubuque Senior sprint to a 15-3 lead less than a minute into the second quarter.
The Lancers (12-8) shot their way back into the game, counting 3-point baskets by Canon Guffey, Carter Markham and Eiland to cut the deficit to 18-12 with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter.
A basket by Markham, who finished with nine points, and a mid-lane jumper by Oliver Hughes pulled North Scott within 20-17 with 3:21 to go in the half before Bonifas’ work on the offensive boards led to a couple of putbacks that allowed the Rams (12-8) to secure a 24-19 halftime lead.
"They came out in the third quarter, were able to get a couple of runouts on us, separate a bit, made it tough. It’s never easy when a season ends," Budde said.
"This group of seniors, they’ve won a lot of basketball games for North Scott, but as exciting as it has been to watch them develop as young men and as players, I’ll be even more excited to watch and see what they become in life. They’re a class act and it has been a pleasure to coach them."