Rams dominate in Eastbay Shootout opener

Set to play the opening game of the third annual Eastbay Shootout, the Riverdale boys' basketball team put in a little extra pre-game work.
Adjusting to a different shooting background at Moline's Wharton Field House, the Rams had no trouble at all lighting up the venerable facility's scoreboards Saturday in a dominating 97-29 victory over Alleman.
"We were kind of concerned at first because we're used to playing in smaller gyms," said Riverdale senior guard Kye Smeltzly. "We got shots in warm-ups, trying to get used to it here, and we adjusted pretty fast."
Smeltzly finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals as one of six Ram players to score in double figures. That group was led by senior center Max Maring, who went for a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
"The atmosphere here was great," said Maring. "We don't usually get to play in big gyms like this, so it felt amazing."
With Riverdale (17-3) set to play Shootout host Moline on Monday, it wanted to take the opportunity to fine-tune things in Saturday afternoon's contest.
"We wanted to come out strong like we usually do, but we also wanted to work on the details," said Maring. "We've got Moline soon, and that's going to be a hard game. We have to play a perfect game for them."
On Saturday, the Rams set the tone quickly by hitting their first five shots to race out to an 11-0 lead as the duo of Zach Duke and Brandon Stone, who along with Andrew Meloan finished with 10 points, combined for 15 first-quarter points.
"We talked about the importance of getting in here early and figuring out the backboards and the wall difference," said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly, who also got five rebounds from Meloan and four steals apiece from Duke and Stone.
The Pioneers (0-14) made a bit of a push as buckets by Ryan Schmitt and Jackson Praet enabled them to close within eight at 13-5. After that, the Riverdale offense kicked into high gear, rolling to a 37-10 lead after one.
The first quarter ended on a high note for the Rams as Duke chased an errant Alleman pass the length of the floor and saved it before it went out of bounds, dishing it to Maring who scored as time expired.
Things did not get any better for Alleman in the second quarter, as the Rams outscored them 24-3 to open up a commanding 61-13 halftime lead en route to their fourth consecutive victory.
Now, Riverdale is looking forward to Monday's 2 p.m. matchup against Moline.
"We're always looking to try and test ourselves, compare ourselves to what, in my opinion, is one of the best teams in the state," said Kelly. "Plus, we get to play here at Wharton again. It's a great opportunity for us, and we're looking forward to it."