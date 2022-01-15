Rams dominate in Eastbay Shootout opener

On Saturday, the Rams set the tone quickly by hitting their first five shots to race out to an 11-0 lead as the duo of Zach Duke and Brandon Stone, who along with Andrew Meloan finished with 10 points, combined for 15 first-quarter points.

"We talked about the importance of getting in here early and figuring out the backboards and the wall difference," said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly, who also got five rebounds from Meloan and four steals apiece from Duke and Stone.

The Pioneers (0-14) made a bit of a push as buckets by Ryan Schmitt and Jackson Praet enabled them to close within eight at 13-5. After that, the Riverdale offense kicked into high gear, rolling to a 37-10 lead after one.

The first quarter ended on a high note for the Rams as Duke chased an errant Alleman pass the length of the floor and saved it before it went out of bounds, dishing it to Maring who scored as time expired.

Things did not get any better for Alleman in the second quarter, as the Rams outscored them 24-3 to open up a commanding 61-13 halftime lead en route to their fourth consecutive victory.

Now, Riverdale is looking forward to Monday's 2 p.m. matchup against Moline.