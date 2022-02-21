Rams knock out cold-shooting Bulldogs

The Bettendorf High School boys’ basketball team missed 22 of its first 25 shots Monday night. Still, the Bulldogs were not completely out of the game.

“This group has had fight all year long,” sophomore Caden Wilkins said. “We might not have been the most skilled group or best shotmakers, but we’re never giving up and always scrapping on defense.”

After a dreadful shooting half and spotting Dubuque Senior a 13-point lead, Bettendorf rallied to within a point late in the third quarter before Senior retaliated to pull out a 45-33 win in a Class 4A substate opener at Bettendorf High School.

Everett Parker’s second made 3-pointer of the third quarter brought Bettendorf within 27-26 with 2 minutes, 13 seconds left in the third quarter. Senior (12-10) answered with six of the next seven points, including a 3-pointer from Hayden Jacobsmeier to close the third quarter.

“We didn’t have any emotion out there,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “That three he hit, all of a sudden, the juices were back and it was like, ‘Alright, we’re going to go out and win this game.’”

Wilkins, meanwhile, called it a momentum-killer for the Bulldogs (9-13).

Bettendorf never could draw closer than four points in the final quarter as it finished 12 of 46 (26%) from the field and 5 of 11 at the free-throw line.

“We had to battle so hard to get back to that point (one-point game),” Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark said. “It was hard to climb the mountain.”

Eimers said it was vital his team never relinquished the lead. The Rams have two freshmen and a sophomore playing prominent minutes.

“We’re a very, very young team and you sit there thinking, ‘How are we going to handle this?’” Eimers said. “If Bettendorf takes the lead, I think it is going to be hard to win the game.”

Both teams had double-digit turnovers. Both teams did not shoot well.

“Senior is a good enough team that you’ve got to shoot the ball better than we did,” Clark said. “Going into this game, I thought they were a mirror image of ourselves. It is not always clean basketball, but it is two programs that play hard and carry out game schemes to make it hard on the other team.”

Jacobsmeier finished with 14 points for the Rams, who advance to a substate semifinal Friday at Cedar Rapids Prairie. Sam Akins and Jacob Williams each chipped in nine points, but it was Akins’ defense on Wilkins that drew the praise of Eimers afterward.

Wilkins, who came in averaging just more than 16 points per game, was 4 of 15 from the field and closed with nine points.

“Wilkins is tough and can beat you in so many ways,” Eimers said. “Our main focus was him. Luckily, the other guys didn’t get going.”

Bettendorf ended the season with four straight losses. It loses three seniors who saw extended minutes in Landon Butler, Everett Parker and Jackson Gross.

“They’ve started several games for us and we’re going to miss those three,” Clark said. “Going forward, there are a lot of minutes to fill.”

There is a foundation returning with Wilkins, Cameron Figgs and Hyson Bey-Buie.

“We just need to get all our guys in the gym as much as possible,” Wilkins said. “If we can all play our singular role to the best of our ability, we could cause some problems next year.”

Clark said it begins in the spring and summer months.

“We’ve got to be hungry enough in the offseason to make change and not put ourselves in a position where every game seems like it comes down to the last possession,” he noted. “We’ve got a nice group returning, but we’ve got to be committed to our offseason.”

Dubuque Senior 45, Bettendorf 33

DUBUQUE SENIOR (12-10) -- Walker Tart 0-4 2-3 2, Sam Akins 2-6 3-4 9, Hayden Jacobsmeier 4-5 4-4 14, Jalen Johnson 1-4 3-4 5, Jacob Williams 4-8 1-3 9, Tommy Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Jonathan Willie 1-3 0-2 3, Josh Brauer 1-1 1-1 3, Devonta Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-33 14-21 45.

BETTENDORF (9-13) -- Cameron Figgs 2-4 0-0 5, Landon Butler 1-7 0-1 2, Hyson Bey-Buie 1-4 2-3 4, Caden Wilkins 4-15 0-2 9, Jackson Gross 0-1 0-0 0, Jaden Tyler 0-4 0-0 0, Asher Wade 1-3 3-5 5, Everett Parker 3-7 0-0 8, Spencer DelVecchio 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-46 5-11 33.

Dubuque Senior;13;9;11;12;--;45

Bettendorf;3;8;16;6;--;33

3-point goals -- Senior 5-14 (Akins 2-4, Jacobsmeier 2-3, Willie 1-2, Tart 0-1, T. Williams 0-1, Jackson 0-1, J. Williams 0-2); Bettendorf 4-21 (Parker 2-5, Wilkins 1-4, Figgs 1-3, Butler 0-4, Tyler 0-4, DelVecchio 0-1). Rebounds -- Senior 30 (Johnson 9); Bettendorf 30 (Wade 6, Bey-Buie 6). Turnovers -- Senior 14, Bettendorf 11. Total fouls -- Senior 16, Bettendorf 21. Fouled out -- none.

