Rams rally to take third at Warkins Memorial Classic

ERIE — Still feeling the sting of Thursday's one-point loss to Sterling Newman, the Riverdale boys' basketball team knew it still had a job to do.

Returning here Friday night for the third-place game of the 20th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic, the Rams faced the challenge of playing Three Rivers West rival Morrison for the second time in three weeks.

Led by a huge performance from junior guard and all-tournament selection Jake Willems, Riverdale quickly left no doubt. It went up by 14 after one, built a 23-point halftime lead and cruised to a 61-36 victory over the Mustangs.

"We were nervous about playing Morrison a second time," said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly. "It's hard to beat a team twice, and Morrison's a good team. We were just hoping to get it done and come out with a win."

Willems had the hot hand for the Rams (10-6) from the opening tip. He scored 11 first-quarter points to stake his club to a 24-10 lead and tallied 20 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as Riverdale opened a 41-18 advantage.

"Coach told us Morrison would want to come back and get us," said Willems, who helped the Rams to a 78-60 win over the 7-6 Mustangs on Dec. 9. "We just had to come out strong."

With fellow all-tournament selection Brody Clark adding 14 points, Riverdale also knew it had to quickly shake off Thursday's 52-51 loss to Newman.

"Coming off the loss to Newman, we wanted to play really well (Friday)," Willems said. "We knew that was a tough game, and things didn't go our way. It was just onto the next game for us, and we got the job done."

Danny Mouw led Morrison with 11 points, but the Rams held the Mustangs' all-tournament standout, Brenden Martin, to just seven points.

Alleman 32, Erie-Prophetstown 31: Alleman doubled its pre-Warkins win total and capped a 2-2 tournament week in dramatic fashion as Lincoln Dorsey's bucket in the closing seconds lifted the 4-13 Pioneers over Erie-Prophetstown.

Dorsey led Alleman with 10 points, with Daniel VanDeHeede adding nine points. The Pioneers outscored the Panthers 9-2 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.

"He (Dorsey) took it upon himself, he got to the rim and made the play," said Alleman coach Rick Thomas. "He's taken on that role, and he made something happen in that situation. Going 2-2 here was really good, and this was a great way to finish."

E-P (3-8) was led by 14 points from Michael Collins, with all-tournament selection Caleb Naftzger adding nine points.

Fulton 64, Mercer County 51: In addition to strong efforts from its all-tournament duo of Ethan Price and Baylen Damhoff, Fulton (7-6) got a boost from one of its role players as it topped 10-5 Mercer County 64-51 to finish a 3-1 Warkins week.

Price tallied 24 points and Damhoff added 13, but Kole Schipper added 12 points and knocked down three 3-pointers to help the Steamers counter a game-high 29 points from the Golden Eagles' all-tournament standout Owen Relander.

Lena-Winslow 53, Orion 42: Trailing 41-26 entering the fourth quarter, Orion tried to launch a comeback bid but could not catch up to Lena-Winslow in the 53-42 setback. Gus Nedved led the Chargers (7-8) with 15 points, with Xavyor Winter adding nine points.