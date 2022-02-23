Rams start strong and finish strong to reach regional title game

PORT BYRON — It has been 10 years since the Riverdale High School boys' basketball team got to lift a regional championship plaque.

This year's Ram squad finds itself one win away from breaking that title drought and with a chance to do that on their home floor.

In Wednesday evening's opening semifinal at the IHSA Class 2A Riverdale Regional, the Rams scored the game's first 11 points, then weathered a flurry of Rock Falls 3-pointers before pulling away to a 71-47 victory.

"We haven't won regionals here in awhile, and we want to be the team to do it," Riverdale senior guard Brandon Stone said. "We think we're ready for it."

Tallying 17 points and eight rebounds, Stone jump-started the 25-6 Rams in the opening quarter by scoring 12 points in the frame. Senior guard Andrew Meloan had six of his 10 points in the opening period, including a three-point play that capped the hosts' opening 11-0 run.

The Rockets (13-18) whittled that deficit to five, but 3-pointers by Stone and Meloan re-lit the Rams' spark as they took a 23-7 lead after the first eight minutes.

"We wanted to come out and show them this is our house," Stone said. "Our crowd helped us a lot with momentum. With the first-round bye, we practiced hard this past week, and that prepared us for this."

Riverdale kept up its pace in the second period, taking a 36-17 lead at halftime after shooting 50% (14 of 28) from the floor in the first 16 minutes.

However, Rock Falls was not done. With Timmy Heald knocking down three straight 3-pointers and teammate Gavin Sands scoring seven of his 12 points in the third quarter, the Rockets managed to get back within single digits at 45-36.

"We know teams like that want to give it their best and beat us at home," Stone said. "We just had to weather the storm."

Helping the Rams to do just that was senior forward Max Maring. Picking up in the second half where Stone left off in the first, Maring scored 15 of his game-high 21 points and had a 10-point third as Riverdale took a 53-40 lead into the fourth period.

Another run of 11 straight points by the Rams enabled them to open a 64-42 lead, effectively taking control of the game.

"After halftime, (Rock Falls) came out fired up," said Maring, who also posted a game-high 18 rebounds. "We had to turn it up on defense, be taller than them, drive, kick it out and feed the paint. Just play our kind of basketball."

Riverdale hopes to keep on playing its kind of basketball in Friday's 7 p.m. championship game against fellow Three Rivers West Division co-champion Rockridge (22-6), a 56-38 winner over Erie-Prophetstown in Wednesday's second semifinal.

Having split their two regular-season meetings with the Rockets, the Rams more than anything are looking forward to playing for a championship before their home crowd.

"We're very excited," Maring said. "We're hoping to stay undefeated at home. The energy here is amazing."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0