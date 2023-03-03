Yes, Scales Mound looked relaxed while edging Fulton, but no autographs please after its 50-46 victory on March 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 25, Fulton faced off against East Dubuque. For more, click here.

