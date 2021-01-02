Rebounding, defense lead Assumption past Hempstead

This was the second time these teams have met this season, and the Knights (5-1) faltered a bit in the second half of an eventual 66-55 loss on Dec. 7 in Dubuque. It looked like it might be headed that way again as the Mustangs grabbed the lead on a 3-pointer from Cameron Davis that made the score 53-50 with 5 minutes, 8 seconds left in the contest.

But Stratman, who had nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, buried a corner 3-pointer to knot things back up at 53. A minute later, after Dayne Hodge gave Assumption a 56-55 lead with a 3 of his own, Stratman fought off two Hempstead players for a rebound and was fouled. The junior made both free throws to expand the Knights' lead to 58-55.

Stratman later drove the baseline and fed an inside pass to Maro, who nailed a jumper to make it 60-56. Hempstead hung around thanks to two driving baskets by Duax, but Tallman had two steals in the final 90 seconds that helped seal the victory.

Emarion Ellis led Assumption with 22 points. Tallman finished with eight points and five rebounds. But it was his steals and defensive effort that Maro said was huge.

“I can’t say enough about Matt and J.J., those guys played their hearts out the entire game,” Maro said. “Those kind of plays just kept us in the game when it mattered.”