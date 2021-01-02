Rebounding, defense lead Assumption past Hempstead

The Davenport Assumption boys basketball team notched a March-like win in the first days of January.
Behind a career-high 18 points from Tyler Maro and big plays from J.J. Stratman and Matt Tallman, the Knights fought past Dubuque Hempstead, 70-62, on Saturday afternoon in a nonconference contest in Assumption’s gym.
In a game that featured seven ties and six lead changes throughout, the Knights made the key plays in the fourth quarter to record what could be a big win for substate seeding down the road.
Although Hempstead (2-2) is not currently ranked in the top 10, the Mustangs are a strong, athletic Class 4A team that might end up there at some point this season. Hempstead also sports a player of the year candidate in UNI-commit Michael Duax. Assumption came into the contest ranked fourth in Class 3A.
While Duax battled foul trouble most of the game, the senior still ended up with 15 points, all after the first quarter. He also had four steals.
But the Knights countered with rebounding toughness and behind Maro’s game-high 11 boards outrebounded the visitors, 29-20. Tallman and Stratman each had three steals as Assumption forced 15 turnovers.
“This felt like a tournament game and it is a big win,” Maro said. “I think we showed a toughness, especially on defense, that we will need all season. Coach (Matt) Fitzpatrick was really proud of how we stuck together when (Hempstead) made their runs.”
This was the second time these teams have met this season, and the Knights (5-1) faltered a bit in the second half of an eventual 66-55 loss on Dec. 7 in Dubuque. It looked like it might be headed that way again as the Mustangs grabbed the lead on a 3-pointer from Cameron Davis that made the score 53-50 with 5 minutes, 8 seconds left in the contest.
But Stratman, who had nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, buried a corner 3-pointer to knot things back up at 53. A minute later, after Dayne Hodge gave Assumption a 56-55 lead with a 3 of his own, Stratman fought off two Hempstead players for a rebound and was fouled. The junior made both free throws to expand the Knights' lead to 58-55.
Stratman later drove the baseline and fed an inside pass to Maro, who nailed a jumper to make it 60-56. Hempstead hung around thanks to two driving baskets by Duax, but Tallman had two steals in the final 90 seconds that helped seal the victory.
Emarion Ellis led Assumption with 22 points. Tallman finished with eight points and five rebounds. But it was his steals and defensive effort that Maro said was huge.
“I can’t say enough about Matt and J.J., those guys played their hearts out the entire game,” Maro said. “Those kind of plays just kept us in the game when it mattered.”
Fitzpatrick had a simpler way to describe how strong his team has played since the season-opening loss to Hempstead.
“This really is a special group,” Fitzpatrick said. “We are deep and a very complete team. Obviously, we have the star power in (Ellis) but we have the pieces to go around him that really fill their roles and step up when they need be. The first time we played (Hempstead) we got crushed on the boards, but this time we really showed some toughness and had great effort from everybody.
“What I was most proud about was it was back-and-forth the whole game but we just stayed the course the entire time. It was a big-time win and we scheduled (Hempstead) for that purpose.”
Fitzpatrick had a unique way to describe his senior in Tallman.
“Great teams have Tallman(s),” he said. “He does every little thing we ask of him and he does things that don’t necessarily show up in the scorebook. Matt was fantastic the whole game, and he’s just a leader for us.”
Kellen Strohmeyer led the Mustangs with 21 points, including 15 in the first half. Nate Kaesbauer added 12 points for Hempstead.