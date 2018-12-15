When the boys’ basketball coaches from the Quad-Cities submitted their votes for this year’s Genesis Shootout pairings in late November, Davenport Central had played only one game.
Given the Blue Devils were 5-17 last season, they were still a relative unknown.
That’s not the case any longer.
Central continued its torrid start to the season Saturday afternoon with a 79-42 shellacking of Alleman in the third game of the day at the Carver Center. The 37-point margin equaled the most lopsided game in the Shootout’s 25-year history.
“I wish the voting would have happened a week later,” Alleman coach Kyle Murray admitted. “That’s an elite Iowa team, and we happened to catch them on a really good day.”
The Class 4A fifth-ranked Blue Devils (7-0) collected 15 steals and forced the Pioneers into 27 turnovers.
"Our guys are hungry," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "We came in picked fifth in the league, and it obviously motivated them. They think they're better than that, and we hope to be better than that.
"We're playing with a little chip because of that. We've had some big wins now, and the confidence is growing."
After being flummoxed by Alleman’s 2-3 zone defense in the first four minutes, Central stepped on the gas. It turned Alleman over six times in the final two minutes of the opening quarter to seize an 18-8 lead.
The margin swelled to 25 points by halftime.
Six-foot-4 junior Kaiden Phillips buried four 3-pointers and had all 18 of his points in the opening half.
“Every time I caught it, the (defender’s) hand was down, so man down,” Phillips said. “That’s my motto. My teammates were giving me the ball.”
Central scored 31 points off Alleman’s turnovers, often resulting in layups or dunks.
“Once we go and get the tempo to where we want it, we can be pretty effective,” Wurdinger said.
Keshawn Pegues was 8 of 12 from the field and poured in 20 points along with 11 rebounds. Josh English joined Pegues and Phillips in double figures with 15 points and three blocked shots.
The Blue Devils are off to their best start in more than a decade. They own a signature win over state-ranked Dubuque Senior and four victories by 20 points or more.
“We felt we’ve been disrespected this whole season and in the preseason,” Pegues said. “They see us coming now.”
Western Illinois baseball recruit Chase VanDerGinst led the Pioneers with a dozen points and four rebounds. Sam Mattecheck chipped in 11 points for Alleman, which was without sophomore guard Dayne Hodge because of injury.
Central, meanwhile, gears up for an important week. Wurdinger’s team faces Assumption and third-ranked North Scott to close out the pre-holiday schedule.
“Those are statement games,” Phillips said. “These are games we’ve been waiting for all year long.”
Davenport Central 79, Alleman 42
ALLEMAN (4-6) — Collin Snyder 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Sheets 1-6 0-0 2, Sam Mattecheck 5-12 1-3 11, Killian Ahren 2-6 0-0 4, Chase VanDerGinst 5-11 2-3 12, Max Contreras 2-2 0-0 4, Paul Rouse 1-1 0-0 2, Zach Carpita 2-2 1-2 5, Brennen O’Keeffe 0-0 0-0 0, Elijah Campos 0-2 0-0 0, Tyler Estes 0-1 0-0 0, Brant Long 0-1 0-0 0, Jonathan Fernandez 1-1 0-0 2, Jake Mattecheck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 4-8 42.
CENTRAL (7-0) — Amari Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Josh English 6-12 0-0 15, John Miller 3-8 2-2 9, Kaiden Phillips 7-13 0-1 18, Keshawn Pegues 8-12 4-4 20, Jon Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, DIontrel Wommack 3-5 0-0 6, Eli Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Niziar Rogers 1-3 0-0 2, Layman Miller 0-2 1-2 1, Ralph Hayes 4-7 0-0 8, Dajion Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Victor Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Javari Terrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 7-9 79.
Alleman;8;13;11;10;--;42
Central;18;28;24;9;--;79
3-point goals – Alleman 0-6 (Campos 0-2, Estes 0-1, Long 0-1, Sheets 0-1, Ahren 0-1); Central 8-19 (Phillips 4-5, English 3-7, J. Miller 1-4, Rogers 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Pegues 0-1). Rebounds – Alleman 29 (S. Mattecheck 5, Ahren 5); Central 37 (Pegues 11). Assists – Alleman 7 (Ahren 3); Central 11 (English 3). Turnovers – Alleman 27, Central 16. Total fouls – Alleman 9, Central 14. Fouled out – none.