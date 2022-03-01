Red Storm savoring first regional title

MONMOUTH — Co-champions with Wethersfield in last season's Lincoln Trail Conference race, the United High School boys' basketball team was unable to repeat that feat in 2021-22.

However, the trophy the Red Storm now has in its possession is so much more than a consolation prize.

With last Friday's 44-42 win over Lincoln Trail Conference rival Ridgewood in the Class 1A Wethersfield Regional finals, United brought home its first piece of IHSA postseason hoops hardware in its 18th year of existence.

The last such title won by any of United's component districts was captured by Monmouth Yorkwood in 2003.

"It's pretty special," said United coach Doug Dennison. "I was absolutely numb. Our guys earned the opportunity to hoist the plaque, but at the same time, I felt for the group we had last year. We finished 14-2, but didn't get the opportunity to have a postseason.

"This group is a continuation of what we did last season."

Before topping Ridgewood in the teams' third meeting of the season — the clubs split the two previous games, with the Spartans using their win to capture the United Christmas Tournament title in December — the Red Storm stormed into the finals.

After a 65-27 first-round win over Galva, United rolled past another LTC rival, Stark County, 57-34 in the semifinals.

"The LTC was tough this year; Knoxville had a good team with Coach (Erik) Hughes, and they ran the table for the title," said Dennison, whose own squad finished 9-2 and tied Mercer County for second place in the conference race.

"In our conference, you had to bring your `A' game every night; there weren't any nights off. I think it prepared us for the postseason and any other tourney we played during the regular season."

Led by senior guard Cormaic Flynn's 17 points and eight rebounds per game and junior guard Abel Wilson's 17 points and five boards, the Red Storm also took second at the ROWVA-Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament and were fourth at the LTC Tournament.

Now, they seek another trophy for their case beginning tonight at 7 at the Abingdon-Avon Sectional, where they face Augusta Southeastern (28-4). In an earlier meeting, United topped the Suns 54-47 on Dec. 8.

"Our guys know the challenge and opportunity ahead of us," said Dennison. "We'll see what happens."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0