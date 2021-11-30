Resurgence: Macomb fights back to beat Geneseo 64-32

Macomb stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 64-32 win over Geneseo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Geneseo authored a promising start, taking advantage of Macomb 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bombers fought to a 22-15 intermission margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.
Macomb jumped ahead of Geneseo 38-26 as the fourth quarter started.
