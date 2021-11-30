 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Resurgence: Macomb fights back to beat Geneseo 64-32
0 Comments

Resurgence: Macomb fights back to beat Geneseo 64-32

  • 0

Macomb stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 64-32 win over Geneseo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Geneseo authored a promising start, taking advantage of Macomb 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bombers fought to a 22-15 intermission margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.

Macomb jumped ahead of Geneseo 38-26 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News