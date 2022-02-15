 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ridge Rockridge dances around early hole to trip Monmouth-Roseville 50-30

  • Updated
  • 0

Rockridge stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 50-30 win over Monmouth-Roseville for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 15.

In recent action on February 10, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Monmouth-Roseville on February 10 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Titans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Rockets 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.

