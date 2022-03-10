Ridgewood's Kessinger, Maher named first-team All-LTC

Even after graduating such standouts as all-time leading scorer Ganon Greenman, the Ridgewood boys' basketball squad still found a way to succeed in 2021-22.

Finishing with a 22-12 record, the Spartans came within one win of the first regional championship in the co-op's history, and the first for either of its component schools in 35 years.

Both Ridgewood and the team that eliminated it, United, had two players named first-team all-conference in the Lincoln Trail.

Representing Ridgewood on the first team were senior guards Lucas Kessinger (16.5 points per game) and Josh Maher (14 points per game). Kessinger also recently received an Illinois Associated Press All-State vote as well.

A third Spartan senior, Aaron Gotthardt, earned second-team honors after helping Ridgewood finish 6-5 in the LTC, tying Abingdon-Avon and Stark County (both 17-15) for fifth as seven of the league's 12 teams had winning conference records.

Mercer County (19-13) finished 9-2 and tied United for second place, two games behind first-year LTC member and Class 2A regional champion Knoxville (27-6).

Representing the Golden Eagles on the all-conference first team was junior guard/forward Owen Relander, the team leader with 18 points and eight rebounds per game.

MerCo sophomore Colby Cox was a second-team pick, with senior Isaak Bigham and sophomore Lucas Collison both earning honorable mention.

United senior guard and Illinois AP All-State honorable mention honoree Cormaic Flynn landed on the first team, joined by junior teammate Abel Wilson.

Annawan (6-23) and Wethersfield (5-24) each had one second-team pick, with senior Mason Matney representing the Braves and senior Aimery Jackson the Flying Geese. Annawan's Mason Heitzler was honorable mention.

Galva (1-28) had one honorable mention selection in senior Cayden Morse.

