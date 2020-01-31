Rivera buzzer-beater beats Moline

"He is so big and so strong," Taylor said. "He shot the ball right over the top of us. That's why he is a premiere player. It's a tribute to a guy who has worked so hard for so many years to be as good as he is.

"We had a great effort and this one stings. It is a good thing that our guys really care and we will build on that. We compete and we want to win. This is a fun team to watch grow."

The Maple Leafs (17-5, 7-2 WB6) started the game with some unconscious shooting. They made 13 of their 18 shots in the first half, including 7 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc. That helped Geneseo take a 33-25 lead into halftime.

"We didn't say anything about it, but we know the ebbs and flows of basketball and the shots probably weren't going to go in like that all game," Storm said. "We knew Moline would make a run and we had to withstand it."

The Maroons (14-7, 4-4) did make that run, starting the third quarter with an 11-2 flurry to take the lead. Moline ballooned the lead to six in the fourth quarter.

"We got out of our zone at halftime and went man and that got us going," Taylor said. "Kyle (Taylor, 11 points) and Brock (Harding, 16 points) got to the basket and we played better."