Riverdale dreams of quick start to hoops season dashed

The Rams return several standouts from last year's 28-5 club that finished fourth at the Class 2A state tournament, led by seniors and returning captains Shae Hanrahan and Molly Sharp.

Hatch's squad hopes that a season eventually does take place and that they can take the next step after last winter's run.

"There's not a lot of stability in what's going on, but we have to try and keep a positive attitude and hope we have a season at some point," Hatch said. "Personally, I like to remain optimistic, but I feel bad for the kids. I wish I could make things better."

Also put on hold is the second year of the Alex Kelly era with the Riverdale boys hoops squad. His Rams are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 6-24 finish in '19-20.

A cause for optimism in Kelly's eyes is the way his players have handled the ever-fluid situation with the coronavirus.

"Give the kids credit," said the former Alleman assistant. "Every change or adjustment, they surprise me and seem to keep giving 100%. Whether they like it or not now, this will help them throughout their future."

Like Hatch, Kelly remains optimistic that a basketball season will eventually begin. For now, everything is about maintaining the focus needed to be ready to compete.

"Whether it's two or six weeks from now, we've got to be ready to go," he said. "At the end of the day, they'll tip it and someone's going to win. Hopefully it's us."

