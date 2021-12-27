Riverdale, Fulton both 2-0 after first day of Warkins Classic

Against Stockton, Stone had another solid outing with 16 points, topped only by Meloan, who drained five 3-pointers and posted a game-high 26 points.

"We're still jelling as a team, but we've gotten so much better," said Stone. "Playing against bigger schools, we knew we needed to elevate our play to that level, and we've done that in the games since those two losses."

In an informal poll of the 12 teams here, Riverdale was ranked third, something that does not entirely sit well with the Rams as they look to be in the hunt for the Warkins championship.

"That's exactly what we're here to do," Stone stated. "We've got a chip on our shoulder, and we want to show our record isn't just for show."

Steamers also go 2-0: Another pre-tournament title favorite, Fulton, opened its Warkins run with a pair of runs and now sits at 13-1 with a five-game winning streak.

The first of those wins enabled the Steamers to avenge their lone loss to date. Having fallen 51-50 to Morrison on a last-second buzzer beater, Fulton ensured it would not come to that as Baylen Damhoff's game-high 17 points helped spark a decisive 65-23 Steamer win.