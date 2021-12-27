Riverdale, Fulton both 2-0 after first day of Warkins Classic

ERIE — Flush with eight wins in its first eight games, the Riverdale High School boys' basketball squad challenged itself with a pair of big-school matchups earlier this month.
Although the Rams came out on the short end of their matchups with Kewanee and United Township, the lessons learned in those games should serve them well at this week's 19th annual Cliff Warkins Holiday Classic.
Opening tournament play with a pair of Monday games, Riverdale showcased the form that fueled its 8-0 start. After handling Mercer County 62-44 in their first game, the Rams beat Stockton 69-50.
"We've shown we can play better; these games were not in our favor in regards to rhythm, speed and flow," said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly. "But our guys battled back and kept pushing. For us, that was the key."
Winners of four straight since their losses to Kewanee and UT, the Rams (12-2) have seen the desired results after challenging themselves in those games.
"We obviously scheduled those games with thoughts that we might have a good start to our season," Kelly said. "We wanted to challenge ourselves, and we learned a lot about ourselves from those games."
Up 13-9 in its matchup with Mercer County, Riverdale held the Golden Eagles to seven second-quarter points to open a 29-16 halftime lead as Brandon Stone (22 points) and Andrew Meloan (13 points) scored six points apiece in the period.
Against Stockton, Stone had another solid outing with 16 points, topped only by Meloan, who drained five 3-pointers and posted a game-high 26 points.
"We're still jelling as a team, but we've gotten so much better," said Stone. "Playing against bigger schools, we knew we needed to elevate our play to that level, and we've done that in the games since those two losses."
In an informal poll of the 12 teams here, Riverdale was ranked third, something that does not entirely sit well with the Rams as they look to be in the hunt for the Warkins championship.
"That's exactly what we're here to do," Stone stated. "We've got a chip on our shoulder, and we want to show our record isn't just for show."
Steamers also go 2-0: Another pre-tournament title favorite, Fulton, opened its Warkins run with a pair of runs and now sits at 13-1 with a five-game winning streak.
The first of those wins enabled the Steamers to avenge their lone loss to date. Having fallen 51-50 to Morrison on a last-second buzzer beater, Fulton ensured it would not come to that as Baylen Damhoff's game-high 17 points helped spark a decisive 65-23 Steamer win.
"After a tough game at their place, we came in with the attitude that we wanted to beat them and get revenge," said Damhoff. "We wanted to come out and get started right away."
The 6-foot-6 sophomore forward then cut loose for 25 points, with teammate Ethan Price adding 14 in a 70-42 victory over Stark County to cap the Steamers' two-win opening day here.
"It was a great Day 1, all we could ask for," said Fulton coach R.J. Coffey. "We came out with two nice wins and did a lot of things right."
Coffey also felt that the lessons learned from the loss to Morrison remained strong with his club on Monday as it joined not only Riverdale, but Beecher and Sterling Newman, with two first-day wins.
"I hate to lose so much, I never view it as a good thing," he said, "but it showed us anything can happen. If you don't bring your `A' game, teams can come out and get you."
MerCo, E-P rally for splits: Both Mercer County and tournament host Erie-Prophetstown rallied from opening-game losses to finish Monday with a split.
Following their loss to Riverdale, the MerCo Golden Eagles bounced back to beat Stockton 43-29 as junior standout Owen Relander nearly outscored the Blackhawks by himself, pouring in a game-best 22 points.
After falling 65-39 to Newman in its first game, E-P scored a 64-33 win over Amboy as Caleb Naftzger and Kolby Franks netted 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Orion, Morrison fall twice: Both Orion and Morrison came away from Monday with a pair of losses, with the Mustangs following their setback to Fulton with a 57-47 loss to Stark County.
The Chargers came out on the short end of a pair of close decisions. After falling 51-46 to Lena-Winslow, Orion dropped a 53-50 heartbreaker to Beecher.
Chance Stropes poured in 20 points to lead the Chargers against Le-Win, which rallied from a 25-23 halftime deficit by holding Orion to eight third-period points.
Against Beecher, Stropes tallied 15 points and Trey Erdmann added 11. The Chargers trailed 45-38 entering the fourth quarter, but almost rallied to knock off the Bobcats.