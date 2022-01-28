 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riverdale tackles Morrison 67-35
Port Byron Riverdale dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 67-35 victory over Morrison in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 22 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Fulton in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Rams' offense stomped on to a 37-15 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

