Rock Falls doesn't mess around with Annawan 59-30

Rock Falls fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 59-30 win over Annawan during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Braves started on steady ground by forging a 13-4 lead over the Rockets at the end of the first quarter.
The Rockets' shooting roared to a 30-13 lead over the Braves at the intermission.
Rock Falls' control showed as it carried a 47-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
