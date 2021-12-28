 Skip to main content
Rock Falls doesn't mess around with Annawan 59-30
Rock Falls doesn't mess around with Annawan 59-30

Rock Falls fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 59-30 win over Annawan during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Braves started on steady ground by forging a 13-4 lead over the Rockets at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets' shooting roared to a 30-13 lead over the Braves at the intermission.

Rock Falls' control showed as it carried a 47-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

