Rock Island Alleman dismantles Sherrard in convincing manner 42-22

It was a tough night for Sherrard which was overmatched by Rock Island Alleman in this 42-22 verdict.

The first quarter gave Rock Island Alleman a 12-7 lead over Sherrard.

The Pioneers opened a narrow 26-14 gap over the Tigers at the half.

Rock Island Alleman breathed fire to a 37-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-22.

In recent action on December 6, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Sherrard took on Morrison on December 6 at Morrison High School. Click here for a recap

