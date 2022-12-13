Rock Island Alleman dismantles Sherrard in convincing manner 42-22

It was a tough night for Sherrard which was overmatched by Rock Island Alleman in this 42-22 verdict.

The first quarter gave Rock Island Alleman a 12-7 lead over Sherrard.

The Pioneers opened a narrow 26-14 gap over the Tigers at the half.

Rock Island Alleman breathed fire to a 37-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-22.

