Rock Island Alleman grinds out close victory over Geneseo 42-41

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Rock Island Alleman passed in a 42-41 victory at Geneseo's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.
The last time Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman played in a 69-27 game on December 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Sterling and Geneseo took on Rock Island on December 2 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.