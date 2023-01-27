Rock Island Alleman secures a win over Geneseo 57-44

Rock Island Alleman had its hands full but finally brushed off Geneseo 57-44 on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman squared off with December 10, 2021 at Geneseo High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman took on Morrison on January 21 at Morrison High School. For a full recap, click here.
