Rock Island Alleman sprints past Moline Quad Cities Christian 57-39

Rock Island Alleman had its hands full but finally brushed off Moline Quad Cities Christian 57-39 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 16.
Rock Island Alleman opened with a 22-12 advantage over Moline Quad Cities Christian through the first quarter.
The Pioneers fought to a 36-24 intermission margin at the Eagles' expense.
Rock Island Alleman thundered to a 48-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Pioneers outscored the Eagles 9-6 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 10, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Galena Tri-State Christian and Rock Island Alleman took on East Moline United Township on January 10 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.
