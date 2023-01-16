Rock Island Alleman sprints past Moline Quad Cities Christian 57-39

Rock Island Alleman had its hands full but finally brushed off Moline Quad Cities Christian 57-39 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 16.

Rock Island Alleman opened with a 22-12 advantage over Moline Quad Cities Christian through the first quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 36-24 intermission margin at the Eagles' expense.

Rock Island Alleman thundered to a 48-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Pioneers outscored the Eagles 9-6 in the fourth quarter.

