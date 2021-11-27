Rock Island boys basketball sweeps home tournament to start 3-0

Rock Island boys basketball couldn't have had a better weekend to begin its 2021 winter campaign.
Senior guard Amarion Nimmers led the team in scoring in all three games, as Rock Island outscored its opponents 256-153 to begin the season 3-0 under first-year coach Marc Polite.
The Rocks allowed an average of 51 points per game, 24 points lower than the Rock’s lowest scoring output of the weekend.
Rock Island 80, Canton 35: Polite said his team needed to improve on defense after its close victory over Collinsville Friday, but he couldn’t have foreseen the success Rocky would have Saturday morning.
Rock Island demolished Canton 80-35 in its second game at the Rock Island Booster Club Thanksgiving Classic to improve to 2-0 on the season. The score wasn’t close, but how the Rocks did it was even more impressive.
Polite’s squad forced 27 turnovers and allowed just 13 points before halftime. Rock Island’s defense was relentless, jumping passes for steals from start to finish. While the end result was the same as Friday, it looked like a different Rock Island team.
“I think this morning was indicative of how we are supposed to play,” Polite said. “We didn’t really show what we have been working on. I thought this was a step in the right direction in terms pressuring other teams and getting to the ball. That will be a staple of our program and we were able to do that this morning.”
The Rocks jumped out to a 30-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Senior guard Marieon Anderson had three steals and eight points. And then the second quarter got worse for the Little Giants. Nimmers began driving to the lane and hitting shots from deep, and Rock Island was ahead 56-13 at half. Canton had more turnovers (18) than points. Rock Island’s defense rarely allowed Canton to get the ball inside the 3-point line.
“That’s how we play,” Polite said. “We want to use our depth and athleticism to our advantage so we can play the style of basketball we have been working on. We are going to try and do those things every time we get on the court. I was proud of the guys for responding because last night we just didn’t play like we wanted. Even though we won, it didn’t have the feel we are going to have as far as the team is concerned. We wanted to show that today.”
Four Rocks — Nimmers (23), Anderson (11), Kai Rios (10) and Terrmell Akers (10) — finished with double-digit points. No Canton player had 10 points.
Rock Island 101, Chicago Brooks 55: Nimmers led the team in scoring again in Saturday's nightcap.
But in the Rocks' 101-55 victory over Chicago Brooks, he set a new season-high with 30 points, going 9-9 from the field before his first miss — including 3-3 from deep.
“I know that I led the scoring three times, but I’m not the only one who can do that,” Nimmers said. “Anyone on this team can come out and drop what I dropped. I just love playing with this team because they know who to find who when someone is hot. If I’m not shooting well, someone else is and we feed them the ball. Our offense runs pretty well.”
Rock Island jumped out to a huge first quarter lead again versus Brooks. Nimmers had 11 points in the quarter — part of a 25-point first half — and Akers added eight on four shots in the paint to give Rock Island the 26-12 lead, which ballooned to 60-35 at the half.
For the second straight game, Rock Island's defense impressed. Whether it was steals on inbounds plays or simply jumping passes, the Rocks turned defense into offense, forcing 14 turnovers.
“Our defensively ability is there because we have the athleticism and length,” Nimmers said. “Polite pushes us hard in practice and no matter what drill we do, even if it’s a warmup, we still go hard at it. We love defense. We probably love it more than offense. We are in the locker room talking about going out there and locking them up.”
But nothing got the crowd out of its seat like Quonterrion Brooks' steal and dunk that pushed Rock Island over the 100-point mark. The starters, all resting on the bench at that point, went crazy in celebration.
“I love this team and we have fun with everything we are doing,” Nimmers said. "Anywhere we are at, inside or outside of practice, we all bond. This is one team I have really bonded with and I love everyone on it. I really do mean that.”
Rock Island returns to the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday to face Geneseo at home in its Western Big 6 opener.