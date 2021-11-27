Rock Island boys basketball sweeps home tournament to start 3-0

The Rocks jumped out to a 30-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Senior guard Marieon Anderson had three steals and eight points. And then the second quarter got worse for the Little Giants. Nimmers began driving to the lane and hitting shots from deep, and Rock Island was ahead 56-13 at half. Canton had more turnovers (18) than points. Rock Island’s defense rarely allowed Canton to get the ball inside the 3-point line.

“That’s how we play,” Polite said. “We want to use our depth and athleticism to our advantage so we can play the style of basketball we have been working on. We are going to try and do those things every time we get on the court. I was proud of the guys for responding because last night we just didn’t play like we wanted. Even though we won, it didn’t have the feel we are going to have as far as the team is concerned. We wanted to show that today.”

Four Rocks — Nimmers (23), Anderson (11), Kai Rios (10) and Terrmell Akers (10) — finished with double-digit points. No Canton player had 10 points.

Rock Island 101, Chicago Brooks 55: Nimmers led the team in scoring again in Saturday's nightcap.

But in the Rocks' 101-55 victory over Chicago Brooks, he set a new season-high with 30 points, going 9-9 from the field before his first miss — including 3-3 from deep.