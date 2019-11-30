Rock Island boys cruise to own tourney title

“This is a learning experience for down the road and the next time we see a defense like that we will draw on this in the future. It is not easy for the officials to see everything or call everything, we just have to handle that physical play better. We have to finish inside and we didn’t.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jordan Rice had a big day despite being hounded all day. He made five of his six shots and six free throws to lead RI with 17 points. Taurean Holtam added 15 points and 12 rebounds and Solomon Gustafson and Andrew McDuffy each had eight rebounds.

Chaz Harvey led Brooks with 21.

Rock Island 68, Riverton 34: The Rocks got started fast with three straight 3-pointers by Colton Sigel and never looked back.

All 11 Rocks who played scored with Sigel leading the way with 12 and Gustafson finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

"It is really big for us to go 3-0 and win the championship here," Gustafson said. "It shows off how much talent we have and how deep we are. Our length inside is a big thing and our guards are so athletic. We think we have 11 starters, so there is no letdown any game."

Sigel agrees the depth is something his team will use a great deal and was a big part of Saturday's evening win.