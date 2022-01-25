Rock Island boys use their size to power past United Township

“The only way to combat that is to be physical and box out, and we just weren’t,” Webber said. “We talked about how if it was going to be a jumping contest at the glass, we were going to lose. They have the size on us at every spot. We wanted to be more physical on box outs.”

The game started well for UT because it had the opportunity to take a lead before the clock even started. UT was awarded two free throws and the ball to begin the game after Rocky was given a technical because of dunking in warmups, and it resulted in a 3-0 Panther lead. Once the Rocks got the ball in their hands, though, the game quickly changed.

Four Rocky players scored, but Nimmers and Anderson combined for eight, as Rock Island responded with a 13-2 run to take an eight-point lead. At the end of the first quarter, the Rocks had the 17-10 advantage.

Then, Nimmers really heated up. The senior guard knocked down his first two 3-pointers and Rocky jumped out to a 23-10 lead in the first 90 seconds of the second.

UT began the game 4-18 from the field, whereas Rocky began 11-19. The Panthers had open shots outside but couldn’t knock them down. What resulted was a 30-14 lead for the Rocks by the mask timeout in the second.