Rock Island boys use their size to power past United Township

Rock Island didn’t make it easy on itself, but the Rocks never cracked when it mattered most.
United Township cut a 16-point deficit down to six, but Amarion Nimmers and Marieon Anderson closed the door on the Panther comeback Friday in their 65-50 win.
After their lead was cut to 39-33 in the third, Rock Island ended the quarter on a 10-2 run and never looked back.
Nimmers had a team-high 24 points and four steals, and Anderson had 17 points and seven rebounds.
“We showed some fight. UT is a good team, they are aggressive,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “We were lax with the ball for a couple possessions and we had some 50/50 plays that didn’t go our way. But we told our guys they have to be strong and tough. They have to earn it every single night.”
UT’s (11-11, 3-6 WB6) had an impressive comeback attempt in the third quarter, but Omarion Roberts had to almost do it himself on the offensive end, getting most of his buckets in the paint after the Panthers defense improved. Rock Island began playing sloppy on offensive at the same time — turning it over 13 times in the second half — to allow UT to cut the lead down to six (39-33).
But the Rocks (16-6, 8-1 WB6) responded with their run to end the third, with Anderson and Akers both hitting buckets.
Nimmers, however, made the shot of the game at the third quarter buzzer. He looked like he may stumble over, but instead his off-balance shot from the 3-point lane on the far side of half court banked in. The crowd erupted and Rocky took a 49-35 lead into the fourth.
“The main thing is that we started to hunker down defensively,” Polite said. “We took some of their quick shots or long 3s and took them back for points in transition. If you take long 3s, it’s going to lead to long rebounds. We got like four buckets during that stretch where we were able to do that.”
Roberts led the team with 23 points, and Darius Rogers added 16 with some buckets late, but no other Panther had more than six. The team struggled from the 3-point line — an area UT needs to be successful — and Rocky slowed pulled away.
“We wanted to take away layups, but it felt like all they shot were layups for a stretch there,” UT coach Ryan Webber said. “And if they did miss, they were on the glass. You were in a canoe tonight where you plugged one hole, but another sprouted somewhere else. Every time we fixed a problem, another came around the corner. One of those nights.”
One of the biggest differences in the game was Rock Island’s height advantage. Anderson had four offensive put backs and the Rocks out-rebounded the Panthers 31-17.
“The only way to combat that is to be physical and box out, and we just weren’t,” Webber said. “We talked about how if it was going to be a jumping contest at the glass, we were going to lose. They have the size on us at every spot. We wanted to be more physical on box outs.”
The game started well for UT because it had the opportunity to take a lead before the clock even started. UT was awarded two free throws and the ball to begin the game after Rocky was given a technical because of dunking in warmups, and it resulted in a 3-0 Panther lead. Once the Rocks got the ball in their hands, though, the game quickly changed.
Four Rocky players scored, but Nimmers and Anderson combined for eight, as Rock Island responded with a 13-2 run to take an eight-point lead. At the end of the first quarter, the Rocks had the 17-10 advantage.
Then, Nimmers really heated up. The senior guard knocked down his first two 3-pointers and Rocky jumped out to a 23-10 lead in the first 90 seconds of the second.
UT began the game 4-18 from the field, whereas Rocky began 11-19. The Panthers had open shots outside but couldn’t knock them down. What resulted was a 30-14 lead for the Rocks by the mask timeout in the second.
The game shifted in UT’s favor in a hurry when Rogers and Roberts combined to knock down four shots in a row, cutting a 16-point deficit down to seven in just a few minutes. Anderson responded with his third offensive put back of the night.
Nimmers followed on the next possession with a steal and throw down dunk to push the Rocks’ lead back over 10.
Rocky led at half 35-24. Nimmers led all scorers with 16 points.
Then, the aforementioned third quarter comeback fell short.
Rock Island never allowed its lead to drop below 11 in the final eight minutes as the Rocks held on for a comfortable 65-50 victory.
UT will try to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Galesburg at home. The Rocks will try to make it eight straight wins at 7 p.m. Friday against Moline at home.