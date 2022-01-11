 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island controls the action and Galesburg in affair 84-63
Rock Island handled Galesburg 84-63 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.

Recently on December 29 , Rock Island squared up on Chicago North Lawndale in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Rock Island darted in front of Galesburg 16-15 to begin the second quarter.

Rock Island's offense darted to a 39-28 lead over Galesburg at the intermission.

Rock Island's domination showed as it carried a 62-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

