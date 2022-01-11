Rock Island controls the action and Galesburg in affair 84-63

Rock Island handled Galesburg 84-63 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.
Rock Island darted in front of Galesburg 16-15 to begin the second quarter.
Rock Island's offense darted to a 39-28 lead over Galesburg at the intermission.
Rock Island's domination showed as it carried a 62-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
