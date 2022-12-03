Rock Island defeats Dubuque Hempstead in lopsided affair 74-38

Rock Island showed top form to dominate Dubuque Hempstead during a 74-38 victory on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Rock Island and Dubuque Hempstead squared off with December 11, 2021 at Rock Island High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
