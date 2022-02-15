 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Sterling 71-63

A sigh of relief filled the air in Rock Island's locker room after Tuesday's 71-63 win against Sterling in Illinois boys basketball action on February 15.

The Rocks' shooting darted to a 37-33 lead over the Golden Warriors at halftime.

The Rocks' upper hand showed as they carried a 56-54 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-9 points differential.

In recent action on February 8, Rock Island faced off against Galesburg and Sterling took on Moline on February 8 at Moline High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

