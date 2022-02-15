Rock Island delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Sterling 71-63

A sigh of relief filled the air in Rock Island's locker room after Tuesday's 71-63 win against Sterling in Illinois boys basketball action on February 15.
The Rocks' shooting darted to a 37-33 lead over the Golden Warriors at halftime.
The Rocks' upper hand showed as they carried a 56-54 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rocks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-9 points differential.
In recent action on February 8, Rock Island faced off against Galesburg and Sterling took on Moline on February 8 at Moline High School.
