Rock Island edges Machesney Park Harlem in tough test 56-51

A sigh of relief filled the air in Rock Island's locker room after a trying 56-51 test with Machesney Park Harlem in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.

The first quarter gave Rock Island a 11-9 lead over Machesney Park Harlem.

The Huskies came from behind to grab the advantage 29-24 at intermission over the Rocks.

Rock Island broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-37 lead over Machesney Park Harlem.

The Rocks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-14 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.