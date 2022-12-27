Rock Island edges Machesney Park Harlem in tough test 56-51

A sigh of relief filled the air in Rock Island's locker room after a trying 56-51 test with Machesney Park Harlem in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.
The first quarter gave Rock Island a 11-9 lead over Machesney Park Harlem.
The Huskies came from behind to grab the advantage 29-24 at intermission over the Rocks.
Rock Island broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-37 lead over Machesney Park Harlem.
The Rocks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-14 advantage in the frame.
